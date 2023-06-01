Freed Olivier Vandecasteele celebrates 'beautiful week' at home

Freed aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele has celebrated a week back home in Belgium and thanked supporters who helped to secure his release from an Iranian prison.

He said “the discrepancy” between prison, much of it spent in solitary confinement, and his life now, a week on from his May 26 release, “is huge”.

Mr Vandecasteele was freed in exchange for Assadollah Assadi, an Iranian diplomat convicted on terrorism charges.

“After 15 months of arbitrary detention, I am gradually getting back in touch with another reality: a beautiful week in my democratic Belgium,” he said.

Mr Vandecasteele, imprisoned on an Iranian conviction for espionage, said he was unaware of the scale of the campaign on his behalf, which involved regular demonstrations, petitions, lobbying and posters going up across Belgium.

“The extent of your support moves me deeply. I want to take the time to personally thank all those who believed in my innocence and gave me back my freedom,” he said.

The 42-year-old returned home after an exchange mediation by Oman. He said a medical team was on hand to help him recover from his captivity and readjustment, and that he was reconnecting with his family “quietly and discreetly”.

He was arrested in February 2022 and sentenced in January to 40 years in prison and 74 lashes on charges that included spying. Brussels denounced the charges as fake and Mr Vandecasteele denied them.

Expand Autoplay Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele, who was held hostage in Iran, is reunited with his sister Nathalie Vandecasteele at Melsbroek air base in Brussels on Friday. EPA

Assadi was jailed over a 2018 plot to bomb an Iranian opposition rally outside Paris.

Under the the terms of the exchange Assadi was meant to complete his sentence in Iran, but he was welcomed as a hero by officials, who declared him innocent.

The National Council of Resistance in Iran (NCRI), which was the target of the bomb plot, criticised Assadi's release, saying it breached a Belgian court order requiring them to be consulted first.

Critics of the agreement also fear the prisoner swap will encourage Iran to take Belgians hostage as bargaining chips to seek the return of agents, like Assadi, arrested for terrorism offences in the West.

Mr Vandecasteele made no mention of Assadi or the deal that led to the exchanged.