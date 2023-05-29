Turkey's inflation and economy top agenda in Erdogan's new tenure

Daily problems facing Turkish people are President's biggest challenges

The National
May 29, 2023
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may have extended his period at the helm of Turkish politics into a third decade but the country is arguably facing its most difficult period yet.

Mr Erdogan faces criticism from his detractors for increased repression, consolidation of power and poor economic policy.

And it is the latter, Turkey's dire financial situation, that often comes up as one of the key issues that Turkish people face on a daily basis.

“I am 18 years old, I can’t buy a phone. How can I be happy with this system?” said 18-year-old Layla Karan in Istanbul, after Mr Erdogan won the election on Sunday night.

Inflation is rampant while the Turkish lira has plummeted in value against the US dollar. It was hovering near record lows after the declaration that Mr Erdogan had won.

The currency was at 20.05 to the dollar during Asian hours, just shy of the 20.06 record low it hit last Friday.

The lira has lost more than half of its value in two years and traded at the record low despite massive state interventions aimed at averting politically sensitive falls before the final vote.

Official data showed the central bank burning through $25 billion in a month while trying to prop up the lira.

The President acknowledged in his victory speech that inflation was his most pressing issue, while insisting it would fall. “We are designing an economy focused on investment and employment, with a finance management team which has an international reputation,” he said.

The poor economic situation has been blamed on Mr Erdogan's unorthodox economic policies. For years, the President has insisted on keeping interest rates low in what he says is an attempt to bring inflation down, despite clear evidence to the contrary.

Updated: May 29, 2023, 9:39 AM
TurkeyTurkey GovernmentRecep Tayyip Erdogan

