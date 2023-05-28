One dead after tourist boat capsizes on Italian lake

Search is under way for those missing in the tragedy

A helicopter searches for missing people after a tourist boat capsized in a storm on Italy's Lago Maggiore, in the northern Lombardy region, on Sunday. AP
May 28, 2023
A tourist boat capsized in a storm on Italy’s Lago Maggiore in the northern Lombardy region on Sunday, with at least one person confirmed dead, Italian media reported.

Authorities were searching for several people who were missing after a sudden whirlwind overturned a boat carrying 25 people, including 23 tourists and two crew members, off Lisanza, at the southern end of the lake in northern Italy.

Italian firefighters said 19 people had been saved.

Many reportedly managed to swim to shore.

Rescue operations were continuing with divers, boats and a helicopter.

Firefighters' video showed pieces of wood floating in the lake as a helicopter flew overhead.

The whirlwind was part of a storm system that hit the northern region of Lombardy on Sunday evening, forcing delays at the Malpensa airport.

Lake Maggiore, which is on the south side of the Alps, is the second largest lake in Italy and a popular tourist destination.

Updated: May 28, 2023, 11:49 PM
Italy

