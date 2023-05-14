Ukraine's Zelenskyy meets leaders in France and Germany

UJkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Paris on Sunday for talks with French leader Emmanuel Macron, after Germany pledged unwavering support for Kyiv before a widely expected counter-offensive.

The pair would discuss France's support in responding to "Ukraine's urgent military and humanitarian needs" during a dinner at the presidential palace, the French President's office said.

Mr Macron would "reaffirm the unwavering support of France and Europe for restoring Ukraine's legitimate rights and defend its fundamental interests", the office said.

The Paris meeting comes hours after EU leaders in Germany hailed the Ukrainian people for fighting for the bloc's freedom and values, handing this year's award for service towards European unity to Mr Zelenskyy.

"Ukraine incarnates everything the European idea is living for: the courage of convictions, the fight for values and freedom, the commitment to peace and unity," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Charlemagne award ceremony in the western city of Aachen.

"President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine are fighting for the values and the obligation that this prize embodies," she said in a message echoed by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

"And in doing so, they are also fighting for our own freedom and our values."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Russia's war on its neighbour had "cemented one clear realisation: Ukraine is part of our European family".

Mr Zelenskyy received the prize while on his first trip to Germany since Russia's invasion, which came a day after meetings with Italian leaders and Pope Francis in Rome.

Expand Autoplay Ukrainian soldiers fire a howitzer towards Russian positions, near Bakhmut in Ukraine. AP

The weekend diplomatic tour comes before an EU summit in Reykjavik, Iceland, and a gathering of G7 leaders in Japan.

Mr Zelenskyy won extended standing ovations at the Aachen ceremony, during which EU leaders also vowed to support Ukraine along its road to joining the bloc.

Calling Germany a "true friend and reliable ally" to Ukraine as it battles to repel Russian invaders, Mr Zelenskyy held separate talks with Mr Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Berlin on Saturday unveiled a new military package for Kyiv worth €2.7 billion ($3 billion), its biggest yet for Ukraine and hailed by Mr Zelenskyy as a "powerful support".

"Now is the time for us to determine the end of this war this year. This year, we can make the aggressor's defeat irreversible," he said.

Anticipating the president's arrival in Aachen, several hundred Ukraine supporters rallied holding blue balloons and wearing yellow-and-blue flags around their shoulders.

Olga Zelenska, 37, told AFP she went to show her support for her country.

"We are proud," she said, when asked about the Charlemagne award for her people.

Ukrainian forces have been training troops and stockpiling western-supplied munitions and hardware that analysts say will be key to reclaiming territory captured by Russia.

Germany, once accused of reticence in supplying military gear to Ukraine, has become the second-biggest contributor of tanks, rockets and anti-missile systems to the country, after the US.

Early on in the conflict, Kyiv had accused Germany of being too accommodating to Russian President Vladimir Putin, while Berlin's reliance on Russian energy had proved problematic.

But on the eve of Mr Zelenskyy's visit, Berlin said it would send Ukraine more firing units and launchers for the Iris-T anti-missile system, 30 more Leopard 1 tanks, more than 100 armoured combat vehicles and more than 200 surveillance drones.

Zelenskyy says 'we will defeat all threats' - video

Mr Scholz on Sunday repeated Berlin's firm backing, telling Mr Zelenskyy: "We will support you for as long as it is necessary."

Mr Zelenskyy said he would urge Mr Scholz to support Ukraine's bid for fighter jet deliveries, although he did not specify if he was seeking aircraft directly from Germany.

On the front line, Kyiv said Ukrainian forces had captured more than 10 Russian positions on the outskirts of the flashpoint town of Bakhmut.

Russia admitted that two of its military commanders had been killed in combat near the town, where fighting has been raging for days.

In a rare announcement of losses on the battlefield, Russia's Defence Ministry said the commander of the 4th motorised rifle brigade, Vyacheslav Makarov, and Yevgeny Brovko, deputy commander of the Army Corps for military-political work, were killed in fighting in eastern Ukraine.

The head of Russia's private Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin, again accused the Russian army of inaction around Bakhmut.

In a post published by his press service, Mr Prigozhin condemned the "airborne forces" for not backing his men as the Defence Ministry had claimed.

"I didn't see them … I don't know where they are and who they are helping," Mr Prigozhin said.

Elsewhere, Moscow said Russian forces had struck western arm depots and Ukrainian troops in the western city of Ternopil and the eastern town of Petropavlivka.