'Explosion' in Milan leaves several vehicles on fire

Several vehicles are on fire in Milan following an "explosion" in the city, according to reports.

A vehicle, reported to be a van, exploded in the Porta Romana area, triggering "domino explosions" of around five vehicles and at least four mopeds.

According to the La Repubblica newspaper, the van was carrying oxygen cylinders when the explosion occurred.

Emergency service workers on the scene said one person had been injured. There were no deaths.

Several buildings nearby were evacuated, including a school and a nursing home, said the La Repubblica report.

Esplosione in via Pierlombardo (zona Porta Romana, Milano)



Tenete chiuse le finestre pic.twitter.com/LUhFnuaGNf — Denise Pedicillo (@helloimde) May 11, 2023

Local police said a van had caught fire. No further details were immediately available.

SkyTG24 broadcast footage from the Milan's Porta Romana neighborhood, showing high plumes of black smoke and firefighters on the scene.

This is a developing story ...