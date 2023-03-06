Kaja Kallas's party wins Estonian general election

The centre-right Reform Party led by Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas won the general election by a large margin on Sunday, scoring 31.6 per cent against 16 per cent for the far-right EKRE, according to near complete results.

Reform will again have to form a coalition with one or more of the parties that entered the Baltic state's 101-seat parliament to stay in power.

The Centre Party secured 14.7 per cent of the ballot, Estonia 200 won 13.5 per cent, while the Social Democrats received 9.4 per cent and the Isamaa (Fatherland) party 8.3 per cent.

"This is much better than we expected," Ms Kallas told reporters. "We have ruled out a coalition with EKRE and I stand by my words."

Reform is a centre-right liberal party that appeals to business owners and young professionals.

An election poster featuring Prime Minister Kaja Kallas of the Reform Party in Tallinn, Estonia, on March 5. AFP

It has promised to raise military spending to at least three per cent of GDP, ease taxes on business and wants to pass a law approving same-sex civil partnerships.

"We support an open, friendly, western-minded, European, smart country," Ms Kallas told AFP.

"My biggest competitor thinks that we shouldn't help Ukraine, we shouldn't support Ukraine, we should only look for our self-interest," she said, referring to the far-right EKRE.

A man casts his vote at a polling station at the University of Tallinn on March 5. AFP

The country of 1.3 million people, which borders Russia and is a member of the EU and Nato, has led international calls over the past year for more military aid to help Ukraine fight off Moscow's invasion.

Estonia's military assistance to Ukraine is more than one per cent of GDP — the biggest contribution of any country compared to the size of its economy.

"I think with such a strong mandate this will not change," Ms Kallas said.

"Other parties — except EKRE and maybe Centre — have chosen the same line. So I think we can find common ground here."