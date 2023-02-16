German airports brace for disruption as ground crew go on strike

Airports in Germany are bracing for major disruption on Friday ahead of a major walkout by ground crew.

The Verdi union on Wednesday said the one-day strike by civil aviation security and ground staff would affect airports in Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Dortmund, Hannover and Bremen.

Munich International Airport said later in the afternoon that it would suspend most passenger flights because of the protest action, with contingencies for relief flights and planes for medical, technical and other emergencies.

The move is set to complicate travel plans for delegates attending the Munich Security Conference, a major annual event for defence and foreign policymakers.

Lufthansa said it would cancel at least 1,200 flights scheduled for Friday due to strikes at its main Frankfurt and Munich hubs.

The renewed disruption follows the accidental cutting of telecoms cables on Wednesday that ended up grounding the national airline’s fleet for much of the day.

More than 700 take-offs and landings were planned in Munich, Germany’s second biggest airport, on Friday, German news agency dpa reported.

Later in the day, Frankfurt and Hamburg airports announced they would cancel all passenger flights on Friday due to the strike.

Frankfurt is the country’s biggest airport and a major connecting hub for intercontinental travel.

The strike is the latest in a string of walkouts as employees seek improved terms in line with rising cost-of-living expenses.

The Verdi union is demanding a pay rise of 10.5 per cent to counter the effects of high inflation.

Meanwhile, several German airports on Thursday said their websites were down due to suspected cyberattacks, the latest instance of online sabotage in the country.

Airports in Duesseldorf, Nuremberg and Dortmund said they were affected, while at least two others were reported to have been hit.

German news outlet Der Spiegel said a group of Russian hackers had claimed responsibility for the attack, although authorities have yet to comment.

The sites were believed to have been targeted by so-called "distributed denial-of-service" attacks, designed to overwhelm the target with a flood of internet traffic, preventing the system from functioning normally.

"The site is being overwhelmed by massive demand," said a spokesman for Airport Nuremberg. He said it was "uncertain" when it would return to business as usual.