Flights cancelled amid German airport strike

More than 1,000 security staff went on strike on Monday in push for higher wages

Airport security staff in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hannover and other German cities are holding a strike on Monday to press for higher wages. AP
Jamie Prentis
Mar 14, 2022

More than 1,000 airport security personnel went on strike in Germany on Monday, causing dozens of flights to be cancelled or delayed.

Staff at airports in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hannover and elsewhere began their one-day protest at midnight to push for higher wages, German news agency DPA reported.

The walkouts are part of a dispute between the Verdi trade union and the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies.

The union is negotiating with the employers’ association for a new agreement for about 25,000 security staff nationwide.

Three rounds of talks have failed to result in a breakthrough. The sides plan to meet in Berlin this week for more negotiations.

Verdi is calling for an increase in hourly wages by at least one euro, among other matters.

The union said about 1,350 employees nationwide were participating in the strikes.

Updated: March 14, 2022, 11:37 AM
