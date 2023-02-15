Lufthansa planes grounded by huge computer failure

The airline Lufthansa was hit by a massive computer failure on Wednesday that led to flights being delayed and cancelled around Europe.

The German company said construction work near its Frankfurt hub was to blame for the disruption, which saw passengers unable to check in at airports.

Photos and videos from several German airports showed chaos, with thousands of passengers waiting in departures terminals. Signs at a check-in counter said there would be "massive disruption".

Flights were being diverted away from Frankfurt because parking spots were full on the ground, Germany's air traffic control agency said.

Lufthansa's share price dropped amid the disruption. Passengers on domestic flights were told to book a train ticket and seek a refund later.

The failure comes two days before planned strikes at seven German airports that are expected to lead to further disruptions.

This is a developing story.