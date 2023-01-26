Spanish Prime Minister inspired by Iranian chess player who competed without hijab

Demonstrations of bravery by athletes such as Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, an Iranian chess player who competed without a hijab, "contribute to a better world", the Spanish Prime Minister said after meeting her on Wednesday.

Pedro Sanchez said he was inspired after his meeting with Ms Khademalsharieh at his official residence, the Moncloa Palace.

Ms Khademalsharieh, 25, who is better known as Sara Khadem, in December took part in the Fide World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan, without a headscarf.

She subsequently defected to Spain, where she arrived early this month.

"How much I have learnt today from a woman who inspires me," Prime Minister Sanchez wrote on Twitter.

"All my support to women athletes. Your example contributes to a better world," he added.

In footage provided by the prime minister's office, Ms Khademalsharieh is seen chatting with Mr Sanchez on a couch while wearing a black suit but without a hijab.

Cuánto he aprendido hoy de una mujer que me inspira, la Gran Maestra Femenina de ajedrez Sara Khadem.



Todo mi apoyo a las mujeres deportistas. Vuestro ejemplo contribuye a un mundo mejor. pic.twitter.com/DSxVEETB0k — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) January 25, 2023

They later played a game of chess.

Demonstrations against Iran's clerical leadership have swept the country since mid September when a 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, died while in the custody of the morality police, who had detained her for wearing "inappropriate attire".

Laws enforcing the mandatory wearing of a hijab have become a flashpoint during the unrest, with a string of sportswomen competing overseas appearing in public without headscarves.

In a recent interview with newspaper El País, Ms Khademalsharieh ― who holds the title of Woman Grandmaster ― said she used to wear the headscarf at tournaments only when there were cameras because she was representing Iran.

"With the hijab, I'm not me, I don't feel good, and so I wanted to put an end to that situation," she said. "So I decided not to wear it any more."

Ms Khademalsharieh is ranked 771st in the world, according to the International Chess Federation's website, and ninth in Iran.