German defence minister to resign, reports say

Germany's Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht has decided to step down from her post after coming under fire for a series of gaffes, several major national media outlets reported on Friday.

The plan to resign came from Ms Lambrecht herself and not from the chancellery, according to Bild daily, which first reported on the move.

Sueddeutsche daily also said the minister, who is from Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democratic Party, is looking to step down in the coming week.

Rolling news channel NTV added that the search was on within the party for the minister's replacement.

News media group RND had earlier reported that Ms Lambrecht would host her US counterpart Lloyd Austin for talks on Thursday, a meeting that a German defence ministry spokesman would not confirm.

The pair were then due to join other defence ministers from countries allied with Ukraine's at the US airbase in Ramstein to co-ordinate military aid for the conflict-hit country.

Ms Lambrecht has come under heavy criticism in recent weeks over a video she posted on social media in which she reflected on a year ending with “war raging in the middle of Europe”.

To the backdrop of exploding fireworks during chaotic New Year's celebrations in Berlin, Ms Lambrecht said the war in Ukraine had led to “a lot of special experiences” and the chance for “many encounters with great and interesting people”.

Leading German media blasted the tone-deaf message, with some commentators saying she was “no longer tenable as a minister”.

Critics also questioned her ability to lead Europe's biggest economy in reviving its long-neglected armed forces in the midst of the war in Ukraine.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ms Lambrecht, along with Mr Scholz, have been blasted over Germany's stuttering response to the conflict.

The minister was mocked in January 2022 for her announcement that Germany would send 5,000 helmets to Kyiv, when the Ukrainian government was seeking heavy weapons to ward off the Russian invasion.

A recent opinion poll by Civey found that 77 per cent of Germans wanted Ms Lambrecht removed as defence minister.

Only 13 per cent of the 5,000 people surveyed wanted her to keep her job.