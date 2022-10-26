Putin oversees ballistic missile launches in 'massive' nuclear drills

Russian President Vladimir Putin has monitored nuclear drills and the training of ground, sea and air forces, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Mr Putin “conducted an exercise for ground, marine and air strategic defence forces, which included launches of ballistic and cruise missiles,” it said in a statement.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Mr Putin that the drills were intended to simulate a “massive nuclear strike” by Russia in retaliation for a nuclear attack.

US officials said said they were notified of the drills in advance, amid repeated threats of nuclear force from Moscow during the war in Ukraine.

Russian state television showed Mr Putin overseeing the drills from a control room.

They involved the test-firing of a Yars land-based intercontinental ballistic missile from Plesetsk, Russia's northern launch site, and the launch of a Sineva intercontinental ballistic missile by a Russian nuclear submarine in the Barents Sea, the Kremlin said on its website.

Air-launched cruise missiles were also deployed with Tu-95 strategic bombers launching their ammunition at practice targets., Moscow said.

All missiles reached their target, it added.

Russia has been warned of “severe consequences” if it orders the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, although western powers are keeping quiet on what these might be.

Images released by the Russian Defence Ministry appeared to show a nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine. Reuters

US President Joe Biden warned Moscow on Tuesday that a nuclear escalation would be an “incredibly serious mistake”.

However, the Pentagon and State Department said Russia had complied with its arms control obligations by giving warning of the missile launches.

"While Russia engages in unprovoked aggression and reckless nuclear rhetoric, these notification measures do ensure we are not taken by surprise," said State Department spokesman Ned Price.

On Monday, Nato head Jens Stoltenberg warned Russia against escalating the conflict with false claims that Kyiv is planning to use a so-called dirty bomb on its own territory.

Mr Stoltenberg said he had spoken with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace on the matter.

“Nato allies reject this allegation. Russia must not use it as a pretext for escalation. We remain steadfast in our support for Ukraine,” he wrote on Twitter.