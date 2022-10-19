Macron's government faces no-confidence vote in French budget standoff

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to face a no-confidence vote in his government as a budget standoff comes to a head on Wednesday.

Ministers are expected to invoke rarely used powers to force their budget through despite Mr Macron’s party lacking a majority in parliament.

If that happens, left-wing MPs have said they will table a confidence motion in protest.

Although the government is likely to survive, the standoff calls Mr Macron’s authority into question as he gears up for a further battle over pensions.

The president’s critics said forcing through the budget would be undemocratic and violate his promise to govern more consensually in his second term.

“Macron believes he has an army of Playmobil figures in the National Assembly,” said far-right MP Bryan Masson.

The budget adds to political unrest in France amid oil refinery strikes that have caused havoc for motorists across the country.

Protests could intensify if Mr Macron goes ahead with plans to raise the retirement age from 62 to 65.

Protesters march in Paris during a nationwide strike in France on Tuesday. Bloomberg

Although Mr Macron won a second term in April after promising to reform pensions, his ability to act was weakened when his party lost its absolute majority in June.

He promised to seek consensus after a first term that earned him a reputation for arrogance.

But his minority government, led by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, failed to find a majority for its budget plans after opposition MPs passed amendments on tax and spending.

The draft budget calls for increased military spending but cuts in other departments. Left-wing MPs demanded higher spending and wealth taxes, while the right called for a cut in sales tax to ease the cost-of-living crisis.

Ministers plan to break the deadlock with a procedure known as Article 49.3, which ends debate on budget measures.

Allies of Mr Macron said there was nothing wrong with using a provision in the constitution but the planned move has outraged many opposition MPs.

French MPs debate Mr Macron's budget bill in the National Assembly. AFP

“Today is a dismal day for democracy,” said far-left MP Raquel Garrido, who said votes in parliament would be rendered worthless.

She told French television that a no-confidence vote in Ms Borne’s government was “the only democratic tool left to us”.

However, far-right leader Marine Le Pen has said she would not ally with left-wing parties to bring down the government and the motion is unlikely to pass.

If passed, the motion would not force Mr Macron out but could lead to the dissolution of parliament. Aurore Berge, the head of the president's party in parliament, it was willing to fight new elections if necessary.

She said the stubbornness of opposition MPs had left Mr Macron’s party with no choice but to force the budget through.

The centre-right Republicans are also considered unlikely to back a no-confidence vote but they said Mr Macron’s gambit was a sign of weakness.

The use of article 49.3 “does not just show the opposition [to Mr Macron] but it shows disorder within Emmanuel Macron’s majority”, said senior Republican Bruno Retailleau.