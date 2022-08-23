Israeli raids on Palestinian NGOs 'unacceptable', says EU foreign policy chief Borrell

The EU is "deeply concerned" by the recent Israeli raids on six Palestinian civil society organisations operating in the occupied West Bank, said the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday.

"A free and strong civil society is indispensable for promoting democratic values and for a two-state solution," said Mr Borrell.

"The EU is committed to its continued support to civil society that contributes to this purpose and to confidence-building between Israelis and Palestinians.

"It stands firm with non-governmental organisations to uphold the right to freedom of expression and association in the occupied territories," he added.

The Israeli military announced on Thursday that it had conducted overnight raids of seven organisations in Ramallah, the West Bank city where the Palestinian Authority's headquarters are located. Following the raids, the Israeli government forced the NGOs to close.

Six of the Palestinian organisations were labelled last October as terrorist organisations by Israel for their alleged links to the leftist militant group Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), though Israeli officials have not publicly shared any evidence of the links.

The NGOs have all denied any links to the PFLP, which many western nations have designated a terrorist group.

The groups raided were the Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association; Al Haq; Bisan Center for Research and Development; Defence for Children International – Palestine; Health Work Committees (HWC); Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC); and the Union of Palestinian Women's Committees (UPWC).

Mr Borrell went on to say that Israel had provided "no substantial information" that would justify the EU reviewing its policy towards the six Palestinian civil society organisations following Israel's decision to designate these NGOs as "terrorist organisations".

"It is crucial to ensure that anti-terrorism legislation does not lead to undermining civil society and its valuable work and contributions to building fairer and more peaceful societies," said Mr Borrell.

"The EU supports the call by the UN agencies on Israel to refrain from any action that would prevent these organisations from continuing their critical human rights, humanitarian and development work in the occupied territories," he added.