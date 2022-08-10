Stranded beluga whale winched out of France's Seine river in rescue attempt

A beluga whale stranded for several days in the Seine river in France was hauled out in the early hours of Wednesday in an attempt to save its life.

It was the first stage of an ambitious rescue operation to return it to the sea. It will now be transferred to a saltwater basin in Normandy.

It was lifted from the river by a net and crane in the early hours and placed on a barge under the immediate care of a dozen veterinarian

The dangerously thin marine mammal has no digestive activity for unknown reasons, conservation group Sea Shepherd France tweeted, saying veterinary exams were done after the beluga was hauled out of water after hours of preparation.

The extraction of the 800 kg (1,760 lb) animal took six hours.

The all-white beluga had swum nearly halfway to Paris before local authorities confined it in a large lock system. It is now being transported in a refrigerated lorry to the coastal town of Ouistreham, in Normandy, where it will be put in a salt water lock.

Photos posted by Sea Shepherd France show the white mammal lying on a big net that was used to get it out of a river lock.

Le béluga a été sorti de l’eau après de longues heures de préparation et d’efforts. Bravo aux équipes impliquées d’avoir relevé ce défi.Les premiers examens médicaux ont été faits, les résultats seront bientôt connus. Le béluga va maintenant prendre la route vers Ouistreham. pic.twitter.com/Vc8aBMKf6r — Sea Shepherd France (@SeaShepherdFran) August 10, 2022

A veterinary team was planning to transport the 4-meter-long (13-foot-long) whale to a coastal spot in the northeastern French port town of Ouistreham for “a period of care,” according to Lamya Essemlali, president of Sea Shepherd France.

The delicate transport was to be made via a refrigerated truck for the approximately 160-kilometer (99-mile) trip.

Despite the success of the first stage of the rescue operation, there are still doubts about the chances of survival for the whale, which should normally weigh 1,200 kg.

"The veterinarians are not necessarily optimistic concerning the beluga's health," Isabelle Dorliat-Pouzet, secretary general of the Eure prefecture, told BFM TV.

"It's horribly thin for a beluga and that does not bode well for its life expectancy for the medium term," she said.

"We are awaiting the results of the blood test and the ultrasounds and, depending on the results, a decision will be made whether or not he should take the road to the sea," she told a press conference by the river just an hour after the whale was pulled out.

"As I speak to you, he is alive, he is on the barge, he survived. He is being treated," Dorliat-Pouzet said.

"We could see that he is a male, that he is very underweight and that he has a few sores," she added.

In late May, a gravely ill orca swam dozens of miles up the Seine and died of natural causes after attempts to guide it back to sea failed.

In September 2018, a beluga whale was spotted in the River Thames near Gravesend, east of London, for a few days, in what was then the most southerly sighting of a beluga on British shores. The whales typically live in pods in Arctic coastal waters.