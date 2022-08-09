Beluga whale in France's Seine to be loaded on to a truck to save it

A bold rescue attempt is underway to save a beluga whale stranded in the River Seine in northern France.

Final details are being worked out to return it to the sea by a group of marine experts amid fears for its its health.

The 4-metre cetacean was spotted a week ago swimming towards Paris and has since travelled 130 kilometres inland.

The protected species, usually found in cold Arctic waters, are known as very sociable mammals who live, hunt and migrate together in pods. While they migrate south in the autumn to feed, they rarely venture as far as the location reached by the lost beluga.

Government officials in the Eure department in Normandy, north-west France, said an operation planned for Tuesday would see marine experts attempt to transport the whale back to the ocean. The mission would be risky given that the beluga is already sick and malnourished.

"An operation to transport the beluga astray in the Seine will be attempted this evening," said government officials in the Eure department, who are orchestrating the effort.

The whale’s progress inland has been blocked by a lock at Saint-Pierre-La-Garenne in Normandy, and its health has deteriorated since it refused to eat.

Over the weekend conservationists gave the whale a “vitamin cocktail” but it has so far refused food, fuelling fears it could be starving to death.

But despite turning down offers of herring and trout, its condition is currently "satisfactory", Isabelle Brasseur of the Marineland sea animal park in southern France, the biggest of its kind in Europe, told AFP.

She is part of a Marineland team sent to assist with the rescue, alongside the Sea Shepherd France NGO.

"What's exceptional is that here the banks of the Seine are not accessible for vehicles... everything is going to have to be done by hand," Ms Brasseur said.

Since being spotted in the Seine last week, the beluga has not changed course, and experts have dismissed any attempt to "nudge" it back toward the English Channel with boats, saying it would stress the weakened mammal and probably be futile in any case.

The rescue mission is planned for Tuesday evening and will involve a team of experts attempting to move the 800 kg whale onto a truck and drive it to an undisclosed seawater basin where it can be treated before being released into the sea, the Eure authorities said.

The Sea Shepherd France NGO, which is assisting the operation, said that tranquilisation is not an option, since belugas are so-called "voluntary breathers" that need to be awake to inhale air.

Veterinarians will keep constant surveillance during the move.

"In any case, we have to get it out of there... and try to figure out what is wrong," Ms Brasseur said.

"There may be internal problems that we can't see," she said despite the fact that belugas are "extremely hardy" as a species.

Interest in the beluga's fate has spread far beyond France, generating a large influx of financial donations and other aid from conservation groups as well as individuals, officials said.

Sea Shepherd on Monday issued an appeal in particular for heavy-duty ropes, nets, mattresses and other equipment.

According to France's Pelagis Observatory, specialised in sea mammals, the nearest beluga population is off the Svalbard archipelago, north of Norway, 3,000 kilometres from the Seine.