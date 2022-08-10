Police shoot and kill knifeman at Paris's Charles de Gaulle airport

Police have shot dead a man brandishing a knife at Charles de Gaulle Airport near Paris.

"Officers neutralised a threatening individual in possession of a knife at the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport," the Paris police department said on its Twitter account.

An airport source told AFP the incident occurred at the busy Terminal 2F at around 8:20 am when "a homeless man started bothering security agents and border police were called in to remove him".

Initially the man left while yelling curses but he soon returned and brought out a knife, when one of the officers fired his weapon.

An AFP photographer who witnessed the scene said "a large person of colour brandished something that looked like a knife at the police".

"He was ordered to stop but kept advancing toward them, and an officer fired a single shot."

The man was quickly put on a stretcher and evacuated, the photographer said.

The man showed “signs of aggression”, had refused to obey police orders and was allegedly seen running towards police, French radio station RTL said.

More to follow...