Germany hits the dimmer as Europe prepares for Russia to cut winter gas

The German economy is in such a state of alarm about potential gas shortages this winter that the Brandenburg Gate, Berlin’s most recognisable landmark and a symbol of the country’s hard-won unity, is set to go dark.

“Does the Brandenburg Gate really have to be lit up at two in the morning? It shouldn’t just be citizens expected to save energy,” said liberal MP Lars Lindemann, as Berlin's mayor searches for a symbol of the nation's need to pull the plug on swathes of municipal energy consumption.

The German public is expected to show restraint because gas imports from Russia have slowed dramatically in the fallout from the war in Ukraine, and there are doubts whether a pipeline under repair will ever return to service.

Advised not to be lulled into complacency by a hot summer, Germans have been told to save whatever they can now so that the lights can stay on this winter if Russian President Vladimir Putin turns off the tap completely.

Ben Van Beurden, the CEO of Shell, said the continent must prepare for Moscow to follow through. "I think [Europe] will be best advised to take very significant contingency plans," he told a conference. "It would be imprudent for governments to wait for the eleventh hour to prepare."

Energy-saving measures are now being considered across Europe as the continent braces for a tough winter that will test its resolve to maintain economic pressure on the Kremlin.

Tenants revolt

One of Germany’s most prolific landlords, property manager Vonovia, recently announced that the temperature in its 500,000 apartments would be reduced to 17°C at night, infuriating some of its tenants.

“People have different sensitivities to temperature — older people and babies need to be warmer, others work shifts or are active at night,” Jasmin Menrad, a spokeswoman for a tenants’ association in Munich, told The National.

Rolf Bosse, who represents a similar organisation in Hamburg, said Vonovia was making tenants pay for its own creaking radiators in apartment blocks from the 1950s and 1960s that were bound to attract mould.

“This is not a sensible measure,” he said. “Debating consumer behaviour and bossing tenants around distracts from the actually important decisions, which are in the hands of the landlords.”

While residents study their contracts, another landlord in Saxony went further still by saying water tanks in some of its flats would be heated only at certain times of the day until September.

That went too far for the government, which said withholding hot water was illegal, but ministers declared a gas crisis last month and are only one step away from the highest alert level at which they might have to ration power.

Some tenants' groups have been angered by landlords turning down central heating at night. Bloomberg

Unwashed ministers

Acknowledging the likely public frustration at having to make yet more sacrifices for the greater good after the long months of coronavirus lockdowns, German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said he too was doing his bit to save energy.

“I’ve distinctly reduced my showering time,” he told an interviewer last month, before explaining that it was not too much of a hardship: “I’ve never showered for as long as five minutes in my life.”

Another politician from Mr Habeck’s Green party, Brandenburg’s state health minister Ursula Nonnemacher, said running a bath had “gone completely out of fashion” in her household.

But Chancellor Olaf Scholz, known for being a man of few words, declined to weigh in with his recommendations. Any handy tips, Mr Scholz? “Nah,” he casually replied.

Swimming in the cold

As early as spring, Germany’s swimming pools were turning the temperature down to do their bit to foil Mr Putin’s energy war.

Leisure centres in Berlin turned the heating down by 2°C to save gas, leaving them in the chilly range of 22ºC-24ºC, although two open-air pools that run on solar power were given an exemption.

Even in Britain, which is less reliant on Russian energy, rising fuel costs have left swimming pools under threat of closure.

Chris Hayes, the managing director of the Swimming Pool and Allied Trades Association, said the operating costs of a typical indoor pool had gone up by an estimated 150 per cent since last year.

“The country is already feeling some negative impacts, which are predicted to continue increasing before getting better,” he said.

Swimming pools in Berlin have had their water temperature turned down to save energy. AP

… but don’t get too cold

If Europeans cannot keep warm, can they at least keep cool? Not necessarily, since air conditioners and electric fans account for another big proportion of energy use in buildings.

The government in Spain decided that office air con could not be set below 27ºC during the hottest months of the year, in a country where temperatures outside can often rise above 40ºC.

And there may be no respite outside because workers are being encouraged to cycle to work to save using fuel in their cars.

Civil servants in Italy are also facing a long, hot summer, with plans announced in April to keep air conditioning in public buildings at 25ºC-27ºC.

Creased shirts, slow cars

“Creases help to save electricity,” suggested Austria’s biggest electricity provider, telling customers that the energy costs involved in ironing should not be underestimated.

There was a similar recommendation from a utility company in Munich, which said ironing 15 shirts used up the same amount of energy as using a hairdryer for 45 minutes and that people should merely hang up their dried laundry.

The European Union has spoken of energy saving as part of a four-pronged strategy to free its power grids from Russia’s grip, along with finding alternative gas suppliers, expanding renewables and linking up its networks.

Enough oil could be saved to fill 120 tankers if people drove more slowly on motorways, left their cars at home on Sundays and worked from home more often, among other recommendations, the European Commission said.

The question of slower driving has revived a longstanding debate in Germany over whether to bring in a blanket speed limit on its autobahns, which are known for having no national restrictions, but this is opposed by liberal MPs.