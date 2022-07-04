Lone Copenhagen shooter who killed three at shopping mall 'targeted victims at random'

A gunman who opened fire in a shopping mall in Copenhagen, killing three people, most likely acted alone and selected his victims at random, Danish Police said on Monday

Copenhagen chief police inspector Søren Thomassen said investigators do not believe Sunday’s attack was terror-related.

Mr Thomassen said three people were killed — two Danes and one Russian citizen — and two Danes and two Swedes are hospitalized with serious injuries.

He disclosed that the 22-year-old suspect was known to mental health services.

"Our suspect is also known among psychiatric services, beyond that I do not wish to comment," Mr Thomassen told a press conference.

READ MORE Denmark accused of racism after 'anti-ghetto' law is changed for Ukrainian refugees

Police said they believe videos of the suspect circulating since Sunday evening on social media to be authentic.

The man can be seen posing with weapons, mimicking suicide gestures and talking about psychiatric medication "that does not work".

YouTube and Instagram accounts believed to belong to the suspect were closed overnight.

A police officer stands in front of the closed Field's shopping mall in Copenhagen, Denmark, Monday, July 4, 2022. AP

On Sunday, police said the suspect was a Danish man, 22, who was detained near Fields shopping mall.

He has been charged with manslaughter and is in custody.

Police received the first reports of a shooting at 5.37pm and arrested the suspect 11 minutes later.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the Scandinavian country had been hit by a “cruel attack.”

“It is incomprehensible. Heartbreaking. Pointless,” Ms Frederiksen said. “Our beautiful and usually so safe capital was changed in a split second.”

Heavily armed police officers attended the scene and people were seen running out of the mall.

Laurits Hermansen told Danish broadcaster DR that he was with his family when he heard “three, four bangs. Really loud bangs. It sounded like the shots were being fired just next to the store”.

A huge police presence was on hand, with several fire vehicles also parked outside the mall.

Danish news site BT published unverified video footage it said was shot by a witness to the attack, Mahdi Al Wazni, showing a man with a large rifle walking through the mall and swinging it around his shoulders.

“He seemed very aggressive and shouted different things,” Mr Al Wazni said.

Footage published by media outlet Ekstra Bladet showed a person being carried by rescue workers into an ambulance on a stretcher.

“People first thought it was a thief … then I suddenly heard shots and threw myself behind the counter inside the store,” witness Rikke Levandovski told broadcaster TV2.

“He is just shooting into the crowd, not up in ceiling or into the floor.”

Another witness, Isabella, told public broadcaster DR: “My friend and I … suddenly we hear shots. I hear about 10 shots and then run as fast as we can into a toilet. We squeeze into this tiny toilet where we are around 11 people.”

The shopping mall is on the outskirts of Copenhagen, across from a subway station for a line that connects the city centre with the international airport. A major motorway also runs next to the mall.

Organisers called off a Harry Styles concert that had been scheduled at the nearby Royal Arena.

On social media, Styles wrote: “My team and I pray for everyone involved in the Copenhagen shopping mall shooting. I am shocked. Love, H.”

People hug each other in front of the Fields shopping mall, where a gunman killed three people and wounded several others in Copenhagen on July 3, 2022. AFP

The attack follows a deadly shooting in neighbouring Norway last week, in which two people were killed by a shooter in the capital Oslo.

The terrorist threat against Denmark is assessed to be “serious”, with the biggest risk coming from “militant Islamism”, the latest report from the Danish Security and Intelligence Service says.

The threat to Denmark from right-wing extremists is considered at a “general” level, which means there is capability and or intent and possibly planning.

Denmark last had a militant attack in 2015, when two people were killed and six police wounded when a gunman shot and killed a man outside a culture centre hosting a debate on freedom of speech, and later killed a person outside a Jewish synagogue in central Copenhagen.