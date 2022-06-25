Two killed as gunman opens fire in Norway's capital

Two people were killed and 14 others wounded, several seriously, when a gunman opened fire in central Oslo early on Saturday, Norwegian police said.

Police said a suspect had been arrested following the shootings, which occurred just after 1am in three locations close together in the centre of Norway's capital.

"Now everything indicates that there was only one person who committed this act," police official Tore Barstad told a press briefing.

Two weapons were seized and eight of the injured were taken to hospital, he said.

"Some are described as seriously injured, others as more lightly injured."

Mr Barstad said the motive for the shooting was not immediately known and that it was not clear whether it had any connection to the Pride parade that was to be held in Oslo on Saturday afternoon.

Norwegian police patrol at the site of a shooting in central Oslo that killed two people and injured 14 others. NTB via AP

“There will be a continuous assessment of what measures police should take to protect that event and whether this incident has a connection to Pride at all,” he said.

Police received the first reports at 1.14am and the suspect was arrested five minutes later, he said.

The shootings happened near the London Pub club, the Herr Nilsen jazz club, and a takeaway food outlet.

Heavily armed police equipped with bulletproof vests and helmets were patrolling the scene.

"He looked very determined about where he was aiming. When I realised it was serious, I ran. There was a bleeding man lying on the ground," a woman who saw the incident told the Verdens Gang newspaper.

Another witness quoted by the paper mentioned the use of an automatic weapon — which the police did not confirm — and described it as "a war zone".

"There were a lot of injured people on the ground who had head injuries," he said.

Quote I saw a man arrive at the site with a bag. He picked up a weapon and started shooting Olav Roenneberg, witness

Olav Roenneberg, a journalist from Norwegian public broadcaster NRK, said he witnessed the shooting.

“I saw a man arrive at the site with a bag. He picked up a weapon and started shooting,” Roenneberg told NRK. “First I thought it was an air gun. Then the glass of the bar next door was shattered and I understood I had to run for cover.”

Generally peaceful, Norway was the scene of bloody attacks on July 22, 2011, when right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people.

He first detonated a bomb near the government headquarters in Oslo, killing eight people.

He then disguised himself as a policeman and went on a shooting spree at a summer camp for left-wing youth on the island of Utoya, killing another 69 people — most of them teenagers.

With reporting from agencies.