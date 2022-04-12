UN says 4.8 million children displaced by war in Ukraine

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

About 4.8 million Ukrainian children have fled their homes in the six weeks since Russia's invasion and at least 142 have died, the UN children's agency has said.

Manuel Fontaine, Unicef's emergency operations chief, said having almost two thirds of Ukraine's children displaced by the war was "quite incredible" and something he had never seen happen so quickly in 31 years of humanitarian work.

“They have been forced to leave everything behind — their homes, their schools and, often, their family members,” Mr Fontaine told the UN Security Council after visiting Ukraine.

“I have heard stories of the desperate steps parents are taking to get their children to safety, and children saddened that they are unable to get back to school.”

Many refugees have fled to neighbouring countries including Poland, Romania and Hungary, but Ukraine's ambassador to the UN claimed that others had been spirited away by Russia.

Sergiy Kyslytsya said Russia had taken more than 121,000 children out of Ukraine, mainly from the city of Mariupol and apparently drafted a bill to speed up adoption procedures for orphans.

Mykhaila and her daughter from Loubny, central Ukraine, travelled by train to the Ukrainian city of Lviv then took a bus to Medyka on the Polish border, before walking across. Photo: DEC

Mr Fontaine said Unicef had heard the same reports, but added that the organisation did not have the access it needed "to look and verify, and see if we can assist".

He said that 2.8 million of the displaced children were in Ukraine and another two million were in other countries. Of those still in Ukraine, nearly half are feared to be at risk of not having enough food.

School closures brought about by the war are affecting 5.7 million children and 1.5 million students in higher education, Mr Fontaine said, after classrooms were damaged by fighting, repurposed by military forces or used as shelters for civilians.

The council also heard from Sima Bahous, the executive director of the UN Women agency, who recently returned from Moldova, which is hosting an estimated 95,000 Ukrainian refugees.

Ms Bahous said her agency is increasingly hearing allegations of rape and sexual violence. She said Moldova’s government and border police are also very concerned at the risk of human trafficking, especially of young women and unaccompanied teenagers.