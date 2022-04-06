Zelenskyy accuses Putin of 'using hunger as a weapon' in address to Irish parliament

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Russia is using hunger as a weapon in its war and an instrument of domination, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in a speech to the Irish parliament.

He accused President Vladimir Putin of trying to cut off vital food supplies for people in Ukraine and also further afield by preventing cargo from being exported.

In a virtual address to the Joint Houses of the Oireachtas on Wednesday morning, Mr Zelenskyy said Russia had carried out missile strikes on a Ukrainian oil depot overnight.

“This is their attribute,” he said.

“They’re destroying things that are sustaining livelihoods of people. They’re [targeting] places where were saw fuel, food storage depots, agricultural equipment and fields. They’re putting mines into the fields.

“They also have blocked all of our seaports together with our vessels which already had agricultural cargos for exports.

“Why are they doing this? Because for them hunger is also a weapon, a weapon against us, ordinary people, as an instrument of domination. Ukraine is one of the leading food supplying countries in the world.”

Russian troops are targeting Odesa with missiles in a bid to cut the strategic port city off from the outside world. Ukraine is the fifth largest exporter of wheat, accounting for seven per cent of sales globally in 2019, and the Black Sea port of Odesa handles around 60 per cent of the country’s sea cargo.