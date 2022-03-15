Qatar Airways Cargo plane's bumpy landing at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport

A Qatar Airways Cargo plane touching down in heavy winds has become an online hit with viewers marvelling at the pilot’s landing skills.

The plane is being battered by crosswinds as its reaches Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam, as Storm Eunice reached the Netherlands.

As it approaches touch down, the strong wind forces the aircraft off course, with one side of the plane almost touching the ground.

The video has been watched more than 75,000 times since it was uploaded at the weekend.

One viewer summed up the admiration: “Wow, how did the pilot hold on to that! I thought for sure, the engine was going to touch the tarmac!”

Storm Eunice killed people across Europe as it barrelled across western Europe from Britain in February.

A red weather warning was issued for the Netherlands and hundreds of flights were cancelled.

At least 16 people in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Ireland and the UK were killed.

Millions of homes had power cuts as winds nearing 200kph brought destruction and chaos.

The roof of the stadium of Den Haag football team, in The Hague, was ripped off.

Eunice first hit Ireland and Britain with record wind speeds and damage across the country including to the O2 arena in London.

In England, it came ashore in Cornwall and rampaged across the south before heading to western Europe.