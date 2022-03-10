Ukraine hopes for seven humanitarian corridors after 35,000 allowed to leave

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Ukraine plans seven humanitarian corridors on Thursday for civilians to leave cities cities besieged by Russian forces, including the southern port of Mariupol.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said evacuees have already started leaving the north-eastern city of Sumy under a local ceasefire.

Read more UK 'prioritises' paperwork over plight of Ukraine refugees

At least 35,000 civilians were evacuated from besieged Ukrainian cities on Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

In a video address late on Wednesday, the Ukrainian leader said three humanitarian corridors had allowed residents to leave the cities of Sumy, Enerhodar and areas around Kyiv.

He said he hoped the evacuations would continue on Thursday with three more routes expected to open from the cities of Mariupol, Volnovakha in the south-east and Izium in eastern Ukraine.

The evacuations came after Moscow and Kyiv agreed on Wednesday to open more corridors, offering a glimmer of hope for civilians trapped in bombarded cities.

A day earlier, more than 5,000 people were moved from Sumy, a city of 250,000 that lies close to the Russian border and has been the scene of heavy fighting.

But attempted evacuations from the port town of Mariupol, which has been besieged by Russia for days, failed on several occasions, with Kyiv and Moscow blaming each other.

On Wednesday, a Russian strike destroyed a children's hospital in the city, triggering renewed global outrage two weeks into Moscow's invasion of its former Soviet neighbour.

Mariupol's mayor said more than 1,200 civilians have been killed in the siege, which has lasted more than a week.

The UN refugee agency UNHCR estimates the total number of refugees at 2.1 to 2.2 million.