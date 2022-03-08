Aid agencies warn of ‘crucial need’ to protect women and girls in Ukraine crisis

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

There is a “crucial need” to protect women and girls who are suffering because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, aid agencies say.

Most of the 1.7 million people who have fled Ukraine are women and children.

Conflict, crisis and displacement puts them at increased risk of sexual and physical violence and abuse, Britain's Disasters Emergency Committee has said.

The warning comes as the world marks International Women’s Day and an estimated 80,000 women are set to give birth in the next three months in Ukraine.

This includes many women who will not be able to receive critical maternal health care and it could make childbirth a life-threatening experience, the UN Population Fund says.

“The conflict in Ukraine and resulting displacement is tearing families apart, leaving women and children who are trying to find safety exposed and vulnerable," said Suzy Madigan, Care International’s senior humanitarian adviser for gender and protection.

“Women fleeing disasters everywhere face the real risk of gender-based violence and abuse when they’re forced to leave home.

“If you become reliant on others for the basic needs of survival, exploitation becomes a real threat.”

Care International is among 15 UK-based DEC charities that are working in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries to meet the growing humanitarian need from a situation the UN describes as the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War.

The DEC, which is providing women and families with food, shelter, clean water, hygiene kits, health care and child-friendly spaces, as well as psychosocial support including trauma counselling, has raised more than £100 million ($131m) in its Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal so far.

“It’s heartbreaking to think of the situation facing women and children who have fled their homes, fearing for their lives, many of them leaving family members behind who they will be desperately worried about,” said Rebecca Front, actor and British Red Cross supporter.

She urged people to give their support, saying that “donations to the DEC will ensure aid reaches those who need it, fast”.

Alexandra Parnebjork, Plan International’s gender in emergencies adviser, said most maternal deaths in the world occur in humanitarian crises.

“In these situations, women and girls know what they want and need," she said.

“We must work with them to ensure they have access to proper health care and protection from sexual and gender-based violence.”

Large numbers of women, children and young people are arriving at Ukraine’s borders with Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova, with only what they can carry.

“There are deeply concerning reports of racism against refugees of colour, including mothers with babies forced to wait longer in below-freezing temperatures with no shelter, and reports of female young students being stuck at the borders for several days without shelter and toilet facilities," said Niki Ignatiou, ActionAid UK’s humanitarian adviser.

“Women and girls arriving at the border urgently need food, water, shelter and essential items like soap, period products and underwear.

“Psychosocial support and safe spaces to prevent gender-based violence will also be vital in the coming weeks.”

The DEC is also dealing with a number of ongoing humanitarian crises around the world that put women and children at risk.

Money from previous and continuing DEC appeals is still being spent in Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Yemen and the Rohingya refugee camps – as well as vulnerable communities affected by the coronavirus pandemic.