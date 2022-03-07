Ukraine says Russia has intensified shelling of residential areas

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Russian forces intensified shelling of cities in central, northern and southern Ukraine, hindering attempts to rescue besieged civilians.

The outskirts of Kyiv, Chernihiv in the north, Mykolaiv in the south, and Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, faced stepped-up attacks late on Sunday, AP cited presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich as saying.

Heavy artillery hit residential areas in Kharkiv while shelling damaged a television tower, local officials said.

Read More Mariupol evacuation bid again fails as civilian toll grows in Russia-Ukraine crisis

Russian forces said they were preparing for an assault on the capital, Kyiv, as terrified civilians failed for a second day to escape besieged Mariupol, AFP reported.

With Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy urging his people to fight in the streets, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow’s attacks could be halted “only if Kyiv ceases hostilities.”

“The enemy continues the offensive operation against Ukraine, focusing on the encirclement of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mykolayiv,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said, noting that Russian forces had begun to “accumulate resources for the storming of Kyiv".

The mayor of Irpin, a small town outside Kyiv, described seeing two adults and two children killed “in front of my eyes” when a shell hit them.

“It is impudence; they are monsters,” Oleksandr Markushyn said on Telegram. He said part of the city is in Russian hands. “Irpin is at war, Irpin has not surrendered.”

Expand Autoplay Ukrainian soldiers sit in their armoured vehicle after fighting against Russian troops and Russia-backed separatists near Zolote village, Luhansk region. AFP

Fighting has caused 1.5 million people to flee the country, which the head of the UN refugee agency called “the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe” since the Second World War.

The most recent attacks dashed hopes that more people could escape the fighting in Ukraine, where Russia’s plan to quickly overrun the country has been stymied by fierce resistance.

Russia has made significant advances in southern Ukraine and along the coast, but many of its efforts have become stalled, including an immense military convoy that has been almost motionless for days north of Kyiv.

Food, water, medicine and almost all other supplies are in short supply in the southern port city of Mariupol, where Russian and Ukrainian forces had agreed to an 11-hour ceasefire that would allow civilians and the wounded to be rescued.

Expand Autoplay Laura Lange, 32, said she, her partner and their two-year-old daughter have a “comparatively large flat” and are happy to offer a room to a family in need of shelter. All photos: Daniel Bardsley for The National

But Russian attacks quickly closed the humanitarian corridor, Ukrainian officials said.

“There can be no ‘green corridors’ because only the sick brain of the Russians decides when to start shooting and at whom,” Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said on Telegram.

Meanwhile, international sanctions intended to punish Moscow have done little to slow the invasion, and the US has said it is holding discussions with Europe on a ban on Russian oil imports.

The comments sent the price of Brent crude soaring to their highest in about 14 years, with markets in Tokyo and Hong Kong slumping.

A third round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian leaders is planned for Monday.