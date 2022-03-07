EU prepares for five million refugees to flee Ukraine

More than 1.5m people have already left after Russia's invasion

Jamie Prentis
Mar 07, 2022

About five million refugees could flee Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and arrive in EU member states, the bloc’s foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

The UN’s refugee agency said on Sunday that more than 1.5 million people have already fled the conflict in Ukraine, with Polish border guards saying they had registered 964,000 refugees by Sunday.

Mr Borrell also said there should be more scrutiny of EU aid spending in countries that have supported Russia diplomatically or have not criticised Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

“We must prepare to receive around five million people … We must mobilise all the resources of the EU to help those countries receiving people,” Mr Borrell said as he arrived for a meeting of EU development ministers in Montpellier, France, on Monday. “We will need more schools, more reception centres, more of everything.”

Refugees have also arrived in Hungary, Slovakia, Moldova and Romania.

Amid a flurry of diplomatic activity among senior figures in the EU and Nato, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Lithuania on Monday as part of a tour of Baltic Nato member states.

“Unfortunately, the worsening security situation in the Baltic region is of great concern for all of us and around the world,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda told Mr Blinken.

“Russia’s reckless aggression against Ukraine once again proves that it is a long-term threat to European security, the security of our alliance.”

Later Monday, Mr Blinken will travel to Riga, Latvia before visiting Tallinn, Estonia, on Tuesday.

Speaking in Lithuania, Mr Blinken sought to reassure Nato's eastern members of their security in the event Russia chooses to expand its military operations.

“We are bolstering our shared defence so that we and our allies are prepared,” he said, stressing that the US commitment to Nato's mutual defence pact is “sacrosanct".

“We will defend every inch of Nato territory if it comes under attack,” Mr Blinken said. “No one should doubt our readiness, no one should doubt our resolve.”

Updated: March 07, 2022, 11:56 AM
