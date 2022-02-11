Macron announces joint France-US plan to protect Antarctic

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a joint plan with the US to protect the environment, including an expansion efforts to safeguard the French Antarctic territories.

The French president’s office revealed details of the strategy on Friday, as France hosted the One Ocean conference.

The three-day gathering in Brest, north-west France, featured a range of speakers including John Kerry, the US climate envoy, and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

On Thursday, maritime mayors and politicians from around the world signed a pact to fight the erosion of coastal cities, a phenomenon that is gathering pace due to climate change.

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at the One Ocean conference on Friday. Reuters

Political leaders around the world are keen to burnish their environmental credentials following recent climate change protest movements.

In a joint statement, Paris and Washington said they would support launching negotiations at the upcoming UN Environment Assembly on a global agreement to address the full life cycle of plastics and promote a circular economy.

Mr Macron addressed the crowds on Friday, saying this year would be “decisive” in the global battle against climate change.

His comments came a day after he announced massive investments in nuclear energy in a push for France to be carbon neutral by 2050.

“2022 will be a decisive year, we should take here, in Brest, clear and firm commitments … Europe has a key role to play”, Mr Macron said, highlighting coming events linked to the preservation of the oceans, including the UN environment assembly summit starting in Nairobi on February 28.

Mr Macron, who has yet to confirm if he will run for re-election in April, has made environmental issues a key part of his agenda.

In his address, Mr Kerry urged the international community to follow words with actions when it comes to tackling climate change.

“It is the ocean that makes life on Earth possible, produces more than half of the oxygen that we breathe and even that is at risk … the ocean and climate are inextricably linked, they're one and the same,” Mr Kerry said.

“We are the prisoners of a status quo, particularly those who run for office, you know what I'm talking about — powerful vested interests that push back against change,” he added.

Ms von der Leyen told guests Europe could play a major role in a global bid to protect oceans.

“Our mission to protect the ocean needs to be as big as our shared responsibility. That is why we have come to Brest today to join forces and turn the tide. Europe can make a huge contribution, as a maritime power,” she said

“It is time for an alliance between us and the ocean.”