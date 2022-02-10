Emmanuel Macron to outline ambitious nuclear power plant programme

French President Emmanuel Macron will unveil an ambitious nuclear power plant programme on Thursday, despite concerns about the cost and complexity of building new reactors.

He will go to a key turbine manufacturing site in eastern France on a pre-election tour where he will reveal plans to build six new nuclear reactors, according to reports.

Low-cost nuclear power has been a mainstay of the French economy since the 1970s, but recent attempts to build new-generation reactors to replace older models have become mired in cost overruns and delays.

Mr Macron is set to announce the construction of the reactors by state-controlled energy giant EDF by 2050, with an option for another eight.

"It (nuclear) is ecological, it enables us to produce carbon-free electricity, it helps give us energy independence, and it produces electricity that is very competitive," a presidential aide told reporters on Wednesday.

Whatever the 44-year-old president announces will depend on the outcome of presidential elections in April, however, with his rivals likely to review and change his proposals if they defeat him.

Hard-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon and Greens contender Yannick Jadot have objected nuclear power on environmental grounds and could reverse plans if they win the election.

The French government successfully lobbied to have nuclear power labelled as "green" by the European Commission this month in a landmark energy review which means it can attract funding as a climate-friendly power source.

Mr Macron has consistently said that nuclear energy was required to help advanced economies transition to a low-carbon future and meet its climate target goals.

Germany decided to phase out nuclear industry by the end of 2022 following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, but the decision has been criticised for increasing Berlin's reliance on carbon-emitting gas and raising power prices.

Six new nuclear reactors will be built by the state-controlled energy company, EDF. AFP

The new French programme comes as heavily indebted EDF faces difficulties in trying to build its latest-generation EPR reactors in separate projects in France, Britain and Finland.

Its flagship French project, in Flamanville in northern France, is expected to cost about four times the initial budget of €3.3 billion ($3.8 billion) and will not be loaded with fuel until next year at the earliest.

The Flamanville overruns have been denounced as "a fiasco at the French public's expense" by Mr Jadot.

Mr Macron is set to lay out his vision "of our future energy mix, for nuclear but also renewables and energy efficiencies", according to the aide.

He will speak in Belfort, home to a key manufacturing site that produces turbines that will be used in the future power stations.

The site was sold by French industrial giant Alstom to American rival General Electric in 2015 in a widely criticised deal associated with Mr Macron who was economy minister in the Socialist government at the time.

The divestment led to more than a thousand job cuts and fears about the loss of a strategic industry to a foreign investor.

Under pressure from the French government, EDF announced on Thursday that it had agreed to a deal to buy back the unit at a cost of €175m.