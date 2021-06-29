France in discussions to develop hydrogen projects in the UAE

European country is dedicating €7bn of its €100bn economic recovery plan announced last year towards hydrogen

France meets 70% of its electricity needs from atomic power. EDF, the biggest French nuclear player has previously expressed interest in developing Saudi Arabia's ambitious nuclear programme and French energy companies are in discussions to develop hydrogen projects in the UAE. AFP
French energy companies are in discussions to develop hydrogen projects in the UAE, as Opec's third-largest producer looks to decarbonise its economy, according to the European country's ambassador to the emirates.

"We are working at the moment with several of the key stakeholders in this country whether, they're corporates, or governments on developing co-operation in the field of hydrogen," Xavier Chatel said in an interview with The National.

French energy companies such as Total, which recently rebranded itself to TotalEnergies as well as EDF and Engie are big players in developing conventional and renewable power infrastructure in the UAE.

TotalEnergies operates some of the largest oil and gas concessions in Abu Dhabi with state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. France's EDF is developing one of the largest photovoltaic plants in the world.

EDF Renewables in consortium with UAE's Masdar, Taqa and China's JinkoPower is developing a 2 Gigawatt solar PV project in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region.

EDF is also developing the 800 Megawatt third phase of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum solar park in Dubai.

"There's a great deal of interest in photovoltaic but there's also a great deal of interest in hydrogen, which is an area in which we are also investing a lot," Ambassador Chatel said.

The French government is dedicating €7 billion ($8.3bn) of its €100bn economic recovery plan announced last year towards hydrogen investments.

A third of the overall recovery plan unveiled in September last year will be dedicated towards "ecological transition".

The European country is also looking to reach net carbon neutrality by 2050 in line with the Paris Agreement, which looks to cap global warming by 1.5 degrees Celsius (34.7 Fahrenheit) or 2 degrees Celsius.

"We were able to commit, to cutting our greenhouse gas emissions by 75 per cent by 2050, and I know that UAE also has important plans," Mr Chatel said.

France's ambassador to the UAE, Xavier Chatel said there is a "great deal of respect" for French nuclear expertise in the UAE, following his meetings with the chief executives of Enec and the regulator, Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation. Wam  
France's ambassador to the UAE, Xavier Chatel says there is a "great deal of respect" for French nuclear expertise in the Emirates. Wam

He was speaking ahead of e-Fusion, a French industry event to promote the country's nuclear industry.

France meets 70 per cent of its electricity needs from atomic power. The UAE recently added its Barakah nuclear power project to grid. French companies are looking at possible synergies with UAE-based atomic power entities such as Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation.

"We have something like 56 nuclear reactors in the country. [They] provide 70 per cent of our energy. It's very long experience and I think it's unlike any other civil nuclear country," he added said.

"And I think it's an experience which is also respected in many countries, and that includes the UAE".

Mr Chatel said there is a "great deal of respect" for French nuclear expertise in the UAE, following his meetings with the chief executives of Enec and the regulator, Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation.

France has looked to develop inroads in nuclear technology in the Middle East.

EDF, the biggest French nuclear player has previously expressed interest in developing Saudi Arabia's ambitious nuclear programme.

In an interview with The National in 2019, EDF chairman and chief executive Jean-Bernard Levy said the company was pre-selected to potentially work within Saudi Arabia's nuclear programme.

Saudi Arabia is looking to add 17 Gigawatts of nuclear capacity by 2040. The kingdom is looking to bring two reactors with a combined capacity of 3.2GW online within the next decade.

Published: June 29, 2021 09:31 AM

