Poland fears 'armed' escalation of Belarus border crisis with 'EU security at stake'

Poland said on Tuesday that the “security of the entire EU is at stake” after the crisis at its eastern border escalated with hundreds of migrants pushing to enter the bloc from Belarus.

Monday’s surge of people, mainly from Iraq and Syria and allegedly encouraged by Belarus, raised the tension in a months-long stand-off between the EU and President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime in Minsk.

After Poland shut a border crossing and sent troops to shut people out, some of the migrants camped overnight in freezing temperatures with riot police and coils of razor wire blocking their way into the EU.

Belarus is accused of exploiting the migrants by shepherding them to the border to undermine the EU – but Poland has also faced criticism over its treatment of the stranded people.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki travelled to the border on Tuesday and described the flow of people as an attack by Belarus “aimed at all of us”.

“Sealing the Polish border is our national interest. But today the stability and security of the entire EU is at stake,” he said.

“We will not be intimidated and will defend peace in Europe with our partners from Nato and EU.”

Guards used tear gas on Monday to stop the migrants, some of them carrying spades and wire cutters, from storming a barbed-wire fence.

Police said the situation had calmed overnight, with migrants lighting campfires and sleeping in tents near the border.

But a government spokesman, Piotr Muller, said that a further 3,000 to 4,000 migrants were massing near the border.

"We expect that there may be an escalation of this type of action on the Polish border in the near future, which will be of an armed nature," he said.

Mr Morawiecki said he went to the frontier to show solidarity with the border guards so they would “feel that the Polish state would always be with them”.

EU solidarity

Belarus, which denies orchestrating the migrant surge to undermine the bloc, accused Poland of deliberately escalating tension.

“We would like to warn the Polish side in advance against any provocations directed against the Republic of Belarus,” said the Foreign Ministry in Minsk.

But Poland received widespread backing from its neighbouring countries, the EU, Nato and the US, despite continuing tension between Polish and bloc leaders over the state of democracy and the rule of law in the country.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said on Monday that sanctions on Belarus should be tightened.

Minsk has been under sanction since Mr Lukashenko claimed victory in a disputed election last year and many of his opponents fled or were arrested.

Ms von der Leyen said sanctions could extend to airlines, which were shipping migrants to Belarus in what she described as human trafficking.

Polish border guards man the area near a barbed-wire fence on the frontier with Belarus. Reuters

“Belarus must stop putting people's lives at risk,” she said. “The Belarusian authorities must understand that pressuring the EU in this way through a cynical instrumentalisation of migrants will not help them succeed in their purposes.”

The border crisis has dragged on for months, leading to humanitarian concerns for the migrants stranded between Poland and Belarus.

Poland has declared a state of emergency in the area and fortified the border with troops and guards. It has so far refused help from the EU’s border agency, Frontex.

Horst Seehofer, Germany’s Interior Minister, called on democratic countries to stand by Poland as it defends the bloc’s eastern frontier.

“We want orderly migration to Europe but not politically orchestrated migration,” he said.

In Washington, State Department spokesman Ned Price said the US would stand by Poland and other countries affected by Belarus’s “unacceptable actions”.

The US “strongly condemns the Lukashenko regime’s political exploitation and coercion of vulnerable people”, he said.

“We call on the regime to immediately halt its campaign of orchestrating and coercing irregular migrant flows across its borders into Europe.”