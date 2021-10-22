Swedish rapper Einar shot dead in Stockholm

Swedish rapper Einar, the most streamed artist on Spotify in Sweden in 2019, has been shot dead.

Einar, who real name is Nils Kurt Erik Einar Gronberg, died outside a Stockholm apartment building on Thursday night at about 11pm local time after being shot several times. Police have opened a murder investigation.

Many of the 19-year-old’s songs refer to a life of crime, including drugs and weapons. He had a public feud with rival artist Yasin, who in July was jailed for 10 months for his role in a 2020 kidnapping of Einar.

Police forensics experts at the scene in the Hammarby Sjostad district in Stockholm, Sweden. EPA

He rose in prominence in 2019 and won several music awards, including Swedish Grammys.

At least 110 shootings have been reported this year in Stockholm alone, and at least 21 people have been killed. Across the country, gun deaths almost trebled from 2012 to 2020.

"It is a young life that has been lost, and I understand that he meant a lot to many young people. It's tragic that another life has been lost," said Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Friday.

Sweden has in recent years struggled to combat an increase shootings and bombings by gangs and organised crime.