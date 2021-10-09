Sebastian Kurz resigns as Austrian Chancellor amid corruption scandal

Sebastian Kurz on Saturday bowed to pressure and resigned as Austrian Chancellor, three days after prosecutors said they were investigating charges of corruption against him.

Mr Kurz, 35, and his followers had circled the wagons since Wednesday's announcement. But his attempts to remain in situ were made untenable by coalition partner, the Greens, decreeing him unfit to serve as chancellor and demanding a successor be named who was "beyond reproach".

Mr Kurz stands accused of attempting to manipulate polls to secure his ascension to the leadership of the Austrian People's Party in 2017.

“What we need now are stable conditions,” Mr Kurz told reporters in Vienna.

“So, in order to resolve the stalemate, I want to make way to prevent chaos and ensure stability.”

Despite stepping down as chancellor, Mr Kurz said he wouldn't be making way as leader of his party and that he is "deeply convinced" he will disprove the corruption charges he faces.

It was in his capacity as leader of the Austrian People's Party that he proposed Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg ascend to the Austrian chancellorship.

The Greens are yet to say whether they accept the proposal, perhaps weighing up Mr Schallenberg's bonafides before delivering their verdict.

If the government were to fold, it would be the second time a coalition has collapsed in two years.

Mr Kurz ended his party's previous coalition with the far-right Freedom party in 2019 in the wake of another corruption scandal, this time involving vice-chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache.

The Freedom party leader had been filmed while appearing to offer favours to a putative Russian investor.