Austrian chancellor keen to explore renewables and hydrogen collaboration with UAE

Sebastian Kurz says his country is keen to work with the Emirates in the fields of renewables and hydrogen technology. Dominic Ebenbichler / Reuters

Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz spoke of his country's strong ties with the UAE ahead of a visit by the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

Sebastian Kurz was set to welcome Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to Vienna on Thursday.

Mr Kurz said the Emirates was his country's most important trading partner in the Arab world and that Austrian direct foreign investment in the UAE totalled more than 7 billion euros.

"The UAE is one of our most important partners in the Arab region... and it is the most important economic partner of Austria in the Arab region," he told state news agency Wam.

He said strong relations between the two nations brought benefits for all involved.

"The visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi is a source of great pleasure and honour for us," he said.

"There are many opportunities to expand our economic relations, especially in the field of renewable energy sources and hydrogen technology."

He spoke of the UAE's focus on renewable and sustainable energies and highlighted that Austrian oil and gas conglomerate OMV already works closely with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc).

Mr Kurz also spoke of a "hydrogen alliance" between the two nations.

"We strive to work more closely together, especially in the field of renewable energies and hydrogen."

