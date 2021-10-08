Lamborghini Huracan confiscated after driver caught speeding at 236kph

If you have just taken the keys of a brand new Lamborghini Huracan, there would undoubtedly be a temptation to put the supercar through its paces.

For one motorist, it was irresistible.

An Iraqi motorist who was driving home from Germany to Denmark in his new car, which has a top speed of 320 kilometres an hour and a starting price of $223,000, had it confiscated after being caught travelling at close to twice the speed limit.

The unnamed motorist was caught on Thursday travelling at 236kph on a stretch of motorway where the top speed is 130kph.

Under a new Danish law, police can seize the vehicles of reckless drivers and auction them off, with the money going into Danish coffers.

The Nordjyske newspaper said the man had bought the car hours earlier in Germany for two million kroner ($310,000).

Jess Falberg, the on-duty officer with the northern Denmark police, told Nordjyske that the owner was “a little annoyed” when the car was seized.

The car owner in due course, will also be fined for speeding.