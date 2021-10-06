Sweden and Denmark partially suspend Moderna vaccine

Sweden has suspended the use of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for under 30s following reports of rare side effects, while Denmark has said it will no longer offer the jab to under 18s.

The national health agency of Sweden said data pointed to an increase of myocarditis and pericarditis among youths and young adults that have received the jab.

Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart which can reduce the muscle’s ability to pump blood around the body. The condition can cause rapid or abnormal heart rhythms.

Pericarditis refers to an inflammation of the pericardium, a sac-like structure with two thin layers of tissue that surround the heart to hold it in place and help it work. Symptoms include chest pain similar to that experienced by a person during a heart attack.

Sweden's public health agency said it had paused the vaccine due to “signals of an increased risk of side effects such as inflammation of the heart muscle or the pericardium”.

It added that "the connection is especially clear when it comes to Moderna's vaccine Spikevax, especially after the second dose" while also stressing that the risk of developing such side effects is "very small".

The agency said it is now recommending the Pfizer vaccine for Swedes born in 1991 or later. Some 81,000 people in that age category who have received one shot of Moderna would be offered a different coronavirus vaccine for their second dose.

Anders Tegnell, Sweden’s chief epidemiologist, said health officials would “follow the situation closely and act quickly to ensure that vaccinations against Covid-19 are always as safe as possible and at the same time provide effective protection” against the disease.

Denmark's decision to halt the use of the Moderna jab for under 18s comes after it completely stopped using the AstraZeneca vaccine. AFP

Earlier this week the Swedish health agency said people aged 12-15 would only get the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine.

Denmark’s health agency also cited concerns over myocarditis for its decision to suspend the use of the Moderna vaccine for people under 18 years.

In April it became the first European country to cease using the AstraZeneca vaccine over concerns about rare cases of blood clots.

In July, the European Medicines Agency recommended authorising Moderna’s Covid vaccine for children aged 12 to 17, the first time the shot had been authorised for people aged under 18.

The decision came six months after the EU regulator gave the green light for the Moderna jab to be used on people over 18 across the 27-nation bloc.