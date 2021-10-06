EU reassures Western Balkans over future membership

EU leaders gathered in Slovenia on Wednesday to reassure six countries in the Western Balkans that the path to membership of the bloc is still open.

There is growing concern that the lengthy wait for the six states could lead to them falling into the arms of China and Russia.

But there are no breakthroughs expected at the meeting with the leaders of Albania, Bosnia, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Kosovo on the often long and precarious path towards membership.

Latvian Prime Minister Arturs Krisjanis Karins said further reforms were needed by the six Balkan states, but cautioned, “either Europe extends the hand, and pulls these countries towards us or someone else will extend the hand and pull the countries in a different direction".

“In Latvia, the process of joining the European Union was the game changer in terms of enabling reform and, of course in the Western Balkans, they still have some ways to go,” he said.

Moscow and Beijing have sent millions of Covid-19 vaccines to the region.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen insisted that the EU saw a future of close partnership with the six countries, despite its stalling progress on admitting them.

“We want to send a very clear message and that message is that Western Balkans belong to the European Union, we want them in the European Union,” she said.

“We are one European family … and I'm deeply convinced we share the same destiny.”

Brussels is keen to show that it is the region's best hope and has talked up economic support worth as much as €30 billion ($34.61bn).

The EU's drive for enlargement – at one point a key policy for the bloc – has ground to a halt in recent years. Some richer members fear sparking a new wave of migration. Some applicants are struggling with the required reforms, especially on democratic norms.

“I have no illusions about a quick accession to the EU,” said Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, whose country applied for EU membership in 2009.

“The political needs of the EU are such that Balkan enlargement is neither a dominant nor a popular issue.”