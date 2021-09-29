US-EU Trade and Technology Council to hold inaugural meeting

US and EU trade and competition officials are set to launch a new forum on Wednesday joining forces to better compete with China, shield sensitive technologies, boost semiconductor output and co-ordinate regulation of large technology firms.

The new US-EU Trade and Technology Council will hold its first meeting in a former steel mill building in south-east Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, that has been repurposed as a research and development centre for artificial intelligence, robotics and advanced manufacturing.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis are scheduled to attend along with European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager.

EU governments committed to a joint EU-US declaration on technology co-operation on Wednesday -- just in time for a key transatlantic meeting after France threatened to block it unless it was watered down, EU diplomats said.

The TTC meeting had been in doubt last week because of French anger over Australia's scrapping of a submarine contract and its decision to opt instead for a deal with the US and Britain to buy nuclear-powered vessels.

EU diplomats said France wanted to strike out a reference to a second meeting in spring 2022, when the French presidential election will take place. It also sought to soften language on a proposed semiconductor supply chain partnership that said the EU and the US were mutually dependent, the diplomats said.

Diplomats said French reservations were less related to the submarine dispute and more to France's stronger belief in EU autonomy.

With the US and Europe trying to restrain the growing power of American tech company's such as Alphabet's Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon, co-operation has become critically important for regulators on both sides of the Atlantic. It also would make it harder for the US tech industry to fight new rules.

The council has 10 working groups and will discuss areas such as chip shortages, artificial intelligence and tech competition issues.

Several tech trade groups in Washington said the industry does not want the European approach to digital regulation to take hold in the US.

“It is critical for US negotiators to vigorously defend US economic interests in the TTC,” the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation said in a statement.

“They should not gloss over real differences in privacy rules, AI regulation, antitrust regulation, digital taxation, content moderation and others.”

Mr Dombrovskis, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, said the US and EU share many goals for AI, such as curbing its use for surveillance and repression, but the TTC will help where the two sides differ.

“It provides us with a forum to discuss those issues, to see where we have common ground, where we have differences and how to address those differences,” he said.