US seeks to soothe France after Australian nuclear sub row

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday sought to quell France’s outrage after Washington announced a nuclear submarine deal with Australia, which has caused Paris to lose a $90 billion contract with Canberra.

The move prompted French officials to liken President Joe Biden to his predecessor, Donald Trump, whose “America First” agenda strained ties with many allies.

Mr Blinken took care to refer to France as a “valuable partner” during his opening remarks at a press conference alongside Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and their Australian counterparts — without mentioning the demise of Australia's 2016 agreement with France to build 12 submarines.

“France in particular is a vital partner on this, on so many other things, stretching back a long, long time, but also stretching forward into the future,” Mr Blinken said when asked about France’s anger over the US-Australia deal.

“We want to find every opportunity now to deepen transatlantic co-operation in the Indo-Pacific and around the world.”

He said that US diplomats had been in touch with their French counterparts over the past two days to discuss the new defence pact, called Aukus, in which the US and the UK will deliver sensitive technology to Australia to help it produce its own nuclear-powered submarine fleet.

“We co-operate incredibly closely with France on many shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific, but also beyond, around the world. We’re going to continue to do so. We place a fundamental value on that relationship, on that partnership.”

But Mr Blinken has his work cut out for him, as his remarks came after a series of strongly worded barbs from his French counterpart.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called Aukus “a stab in the back” in an interview with Franceinfo radio.

“This sudden and unforeseeable decision very much recalls what Mr Trump would do,” said Mr Le Drian.

And The New York Times reported on Thursday that the French embassy in Washington cancelled a gala that had been scheduled for Friday to commemorate the 240th anniversary of a key Revolutionary War battle in which the French Navy assisted American forces against the British.

“The 🇺🇸 choice to exclude a 🇪🇺 ally and partner such as 🇫🇷 from a structuring partnership with Australia, at a time when we are facing unprecedented challenges in the Indo-Pacific region (...) shows a lack of coherence that 🇫🇷 can only note and regret.”https://t.co/ruGnJkQAWa — French Embassy U.S. (@franceintheus) September 16, 2021

Mr Biden ran for president in 2020 with a pledge to repair ties with European allies that had ruptured under Mr Trump.

But even as it seeks to soothe France in the fallout from the submarine deal, the Biden administration also seeks to push back against Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific.

The US hopes that Aukus will pave the way for extended nuclear deterrence and that the new pact will also help Australia focus on things such as long-range strike capabilities.

China has vociferously condemned Aukus, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian saying that it “seriously undermines regional stability and intensifies the arms race”.

Asked about the Chinese response during Thursday’s press conference, Mr Austin echoed the repeated public denials within the Biden administration that the agreement is aimed at countering China.

“This agreement, this relationship is not aimed at anything,” said Mr Austin.

ORDER OF PLAY ON SHOW COURTS Centre Court - 4pm (UAE)

Gael Monfils (15) v Kyle Edmund

Karolina Pliskova (3) v Magdalena Rybarikova

Dusan Lajovic v Roger Federer (3) Court 1 - 4pm

Adam Pavlasek v Novak Djokovic (2)

Dominic Thiem (8) v Gilles Simon

Angelique Kerber (1) v Kirsten Flipkens Court 2 - 2.30pm

Grigor Dimitrov (13) v Marcos Baghdatis

Agnieszka Radwanska (9) v Christina McHale

Milos Raonic (6) v Mikhail Youzhny

Tsvetana Pironkova v Caroline Wozniacki (5)

ORDER OF PLAY ON SHOW COURTS Centre Court - 4pm (UAE)

Gael Monfils (15) v Kyle Edmund

Karolina Pliskova (3) v Magdalena Rybarikova

Dusan Lajovic v Roger Federer (3) Court 1 - 4pm

Adam Pavlasek v Novak Djokovic (2)

Dominic Thiem (8) v Gilles Simon

Angelique Kerber (1) v Kirsten Flipkens Court 2 - 2.30pm

Grigor Dimitrov (13) v Marcos Baghdatis

Agnieszka Radwanska (9) v Christina McHale

Milos Raonic (6) v Mikhail Youzhny

Tsvetana Pironkova v Caroline Wozniacki (5)

ORDER OF PLAY ON SHOW COURTS Centre Court - 4pm (UAE)

Gael Monfils (15) v Kyle Edmund

Karolina Pliskova (3) v Magdalena Rybarikova

Dusan Lajovic v Roger Federer (3) Court 1 - 4pm

Adam Pavlasek v Novak Djokovic (2)

Dominic Thiem (8) v Gilles Simon

Angelique Kerber (1) v Kirsten Flipkens Court 2 - 2.30pm

Grigor Dimitrov (13) v Marcos Baghdatis

Agnieszka Radwanska (9) v Christina McHale

Milos Raonic (6) v Mikhail Youzhny

Tsvetana Pironkova v Caroline Wozniacki (5)

ORDER OF PLAY ON SHOW COURTS Centre Court - 4pm (UAE)

Gael Monfils (15) v Kyle Edmund

Karolina Pliskova (3) v Magdalena Rybarikova

Dusan Lajovic v Roger Federer (3) Court 1 - 4pm

Adam Pavlasek v Novak Djokovic (2)

Dominic Thiem (8) v Gilles Simon

Angelique Kerber (1) v Kirsten Flipkens Court 2 - 2.30pm

Grigor Dimitrov (13) v Marcos Baghdatis

Agnieszka Radwanska (9) v Christina McHale

Milos Raonic (6) v Mikhail Youzhny

Tsvetana Pironkova v Caroline Wozniacki (5)

ORDER OF PLAY ON SHOW COURTS Centre Court - 4pm (UAE)

Gael Monfils (15) v Kyle Edmund

Karolina Pliskova (3) v Magdalena Rybarikova

Dusan Lajovic v Roger Federer (3) Court 1 - 4pm

Adam Pavlasek v Novak Djokovic (2)

Dominic Thiem (8) v Gilles Simon

Angelique Kerber (1) v Kirsten Flipkens Court 2 - 2.30pm

Grigor Dimitrov (13) v Marcos Baghdatis

Agnieszka Radwanska (9) v Christina McHale

Milos Raonic (6) v Mikhail Youzhny

Tsvetana Pironkova v Caroline Wozniacki (5)

ORDER OF PLAY ON SHOW COURTS Centre Court - 4pm (UAE)

Gael Monfils (15) v Kyle Edmund

Karolina Pliskova (3) v Magdalena Rybarikova

Dusan Lajovic v Roger Federer (3) Court 1 - 4pm

Adam Pavlasek v Novak Djokovic (2)

Dominic Thiem (8) v Gilles Simon

Angelique Kerber (1) v Kirsten Flipkens Court 2 - 2.30pm

Grigor Dimitrov (13) v Marcos Baghdatis

Agnieszka Radwanska (9) v Christina McHale

Milos Raonic (6) v Mikhail Youzhny

Tsvetana Pironkova v Caroline Wozniacki (5)

ORDER OF PLAY ON SHOW COURTS Centre Court - 4pm (UAE)

Gael Monfils (15) v Kyle Edmund

Karolina Pliskova (3) v Magdalena Rybarikova

Dusan Lajovic v Roger Federer (3) Court 1 - 4pm

Adam Pavlasek v Novak Djokovic (2)

Dominic Thiem (8) v Gilles Simon

Angelique Kerber (1) v Kirsten Flipkens Court 2 - 2.30pm

Grigor Dimitrov (13) v Marcos Baghdatis

Agnieszka Radwanska (9) v Christina McHale

Milos Raonic (6) v Mikhail Youzhny

Tsvetana Pironkova v Caroline Wozniacki (5)

ORDER OF PLAY ON SHOW COURTS Centre Court - 4pm (UAE)

Gael Monfils (15) v Kyle Edmund

Karolina Pliskova (3) v Magdalena Rybarikova

Dusan Lajovic v Roger Federer (3) Court 1 - 4pm

Adam Pavlasek v Novak Djokovic (2)

Dominic Thiem (8) v Gilles Simon

Angelique Kerber (1) v Kirsten Flipkens Court 2 - 2.30pm

Grigor Dimitrov (13) v Marcos Baghdatis

Agnieszka Radwanska (9) v Christina McHale

Milos Raonic (6) v Mikhail Youzhny

Tsvetana Pironkova v Caroline Wozniacki (5)

ORDER OF PLAY ON SHOW COURTS Centre Court - 4pm (UAE)

Gael Monfils (15) v Kyle Edmund

Karolina Pliskova (3) v Magdalena Rybarikova

Dusan Lajovic v Roger Federer (3) Court 1 - 4pm

Adam Pavlasek v Novak Djokovic (2)

Dominic Thiem (8) v Gilles Simon

Angelique Kerber (1) v Kirsten Flipkens Court 2 - 2.30pm

Grigor Dimitrov (13) v Marcos Baghdatis

Agnieszka Radwanska (9) v Christina McHale

Milos Raonic (6) v Mikhail Youzhny

Tsvetana Pironkova v Caroline Wozniacki (5)

ORDER OF PLAY ON SHOW COURTS Centre Court - 4pm (UAE)

Gael Monfils (15) v Kyle Edmund

Karolina Pliskova (3) v Magdalena Rybarikova

Dusan Lajovic v Roger Federer (3) Court 1 - 4pm

Adam Pavlasek v Novak Djokovic (2)

Dominic Thiem (8) v Gilles Simon

Angelique Kerber (1) v Kirsten Flipkens Court 2 - 2.30pm

Grigor Dimitrov (13) v Marcos Baghdatis

Agnieszka Radwanska (9) v Christina McHale

Milos Raonic (6) v Mikhail Youzhny

Tsvetana Pironkova v Caroline Wozniacki (5)

ORDER OF PLAY ON SHOW COURTS Centre Court - 4pm (UAE)

Gael Monfils (15) v Kyle Edmund

Karolina Pliskova (3) v Magdalena Rybarikova

Dusan Lajovic v Roger Federer (3) Court 1 - 4pm

Adam Pavlasek v Novak Djokovic (2)

Dominic Thiem (8) v Gilles Simon

Angelique Kerber (1) v Kirsten Flipkens Court 2 - 2.30pm

Grigor Dimitrov (13) v Marcos Baghdatis

Agnieszka Radwanska (9) v Christina McHale

Milos Raonic (6) v Mikhail Youzhny

Tsvetana Pironkova v Caroline Wozniacki (5)

ORDER OF PLAY ON SHOW COURTS Centre Court - 4pm (UAE)

Gael Monfils (15) v Kyle Edmund

Karolina Pliskova (3) v Magdalena Rybarikova

Dusan Lajovic v Roger Federer (3) Court 1 - 4pm

Adam Pavlasek v Novak Djokovic (2)

Dominic Thiem (8) v Gilles Simon

Angelique Kerber (1) v Kirsten Flipkens Court 2 - 2.30pm

Grigor Dimitrov (13) v Marcos Baghdatis

Agnieszka Radwanska (9) v Christina McHale

Milos Raonic (6) v Mikhail Youzhny

Tsvetana Pironkova v Caroline Wozniacki (5)

ORDER OF PLAY ON SHOW COURTS Centre Court - 4pm (UAE)

Gael Monfils (15) v Kyle Edmund

Karolina Pliskova (3) v Magdalena Rybarikova

Dusan Lajovic v Roger Federer (3) Court 1 - 4pm

Adam Pavlasek v Novak Djokovic (2)

Dominic Thiem (8) v Gilles Simon

Angelique Kerber (1) v Kirsten Flipkens Court 2 - 2.30pm

Grigor Dimitrov (13) v Marcos Baghdatis

Agnieszka Radwanska (9) v Christina McHale

Milos Raonic (6) v Mikhail Youzhny

Tsvetana Pironkova v Caroline Wozniacki (5)

ORDER OF PLAY ON SHOW COURTS Centre Court - 4pm (UAE)

Gael Monfils (15) v Kyle Edmund

Karolina Pliskova (3) v Magdalena Rybarikova

Dusan Lajovic v Roger Federer (3) Court 1 - 4pm

Adam Pavlasek v Novak Djokovic (2)

Dominic Thiem (8) v Gilles Simon

Angelique Kerber (1) v Kirsten Flipkens Court 2 - 2.30pm

Grigor Dimitrov (13) v Marcos Baghdatis

Agnieszka Radwanska (9) v Christina McHale

Milos Raonic (6) v Mikhail Youzhny

Tsvetana Pironkova v Caroline Wozniacki (5)

ORDER OF PLAY ON SHOW COURTS Centre Court - 4pm (UAE)

Gael Monfils (15) v Kyle Edmund

Karolina Pliskova (3) v Magdalena Rybarikova

Dusan Lajovic v Roger Federer (3) Court 1 - 4pm

Adam Pavlasek v Novak Djokovic (2)

Dominic Thiem (8) v Gilles Simon

Angelique Kerber (1) v Kirsten Flipkens Court 2 - 2.30pm

Grigor Dimitrov (13) v Marcos Baghdatis

Agnieszka Radwanska (9) v Christina McHale

Milos Raonic (6) v Mikhail Youzhny

Tsvetana Pironkova v Caroline Wozniacki (5)

ORDER OF PLAY ON SHOW COURTS Centre Court - 4pm (UAE)

Gael Monfils (15) v Kyle Edmund

Karolina Pliskova (3) v Magdalena Rybarikova

Dusan Lajovic v Roger Federer (3) Court 1 - 4pm

Adam Pavlasek v Novak Djokovic (2)

Dominic Thiem (8) v Gilles Simon

Angelique Kerber (1) v Kirsten Flipkens Court 2 - 2.30pm

Grigor Dimitrov (13) v Marcos Baghdatis

Agnieszka Radwanska (9) v Christina McHale

Milos Raonic (6) v Mikhail Youzhny

Tsvetana Pironkova v Caroline Wozniacki (5)

THE SPECS GMC Sierra Denali 1500 Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: 10-speed automatic Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Price: Dh232,500

THE SPECS GMC Sierra Denali 1500 Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: 10-speed automatic Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Price: Dh232,500

THE SPECS GMC Sierra Denali 1500 Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: 10-speed automatic Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Price: Dh232,500

THE SPECS GMC Sierra Denali 1500 Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: 10-speed automatic Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Price: Dh232,500

THE SPECS GMC Sierra Denali 1500 Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: 10-speed automatic Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Price: Dh232,500

THE SPECS GMC Sierra Denali 1500 Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: 10-speed automatic Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Price: Dh232,500

THE SPECS GMC Sierra Denali 1500 Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: 10-speed automatic Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Price: Dh232,500

THE SPECS GMC Sierra Denali 1500 Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: 10-speed automatic Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Price: Dh232,500

THE SPECS GMC Sierra Denali 1500 Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: 10-speed automatic Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Price: Dh232,500

THE SPECS GMC Sierra Denali 1500 Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: 10-speed automatic Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Price: Dh232,500

THE SPECS GMC Sierra Denali 1500 Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: 10-speed automatic Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Price: Dh232,500

THE SPECS GMC Sierra Denali 1500 Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: 10-speed automatic Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Price: Dh232,500

THE SPECS GMC Sierra Denali 1500 Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: 10-speed automatic Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Price: Dh232,500

THE SPECS GMC Sierra Denali 1500 Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: 10-speed automatic Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Price: Dh232,500

THE SPECS GMC Sierra Denali 1500 Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: 10-speed automatic Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Price: Dh232,500

THE SPECS GMC Sierra Denali 1500 Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: 10-speed automatic Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Price: Dh232,500

Tips for entertaining with ease · Set the table the night before. It’s a small job but it will make you feel more organised once done. · As the host, your mood sets the tone. If people arrive to find you red-faced and harried, they’re not going to relax until you do. Take a deep breath and try to exude calm energy. · Guests tend to turn up thirsty. Fill a big jug with iced water and lemon or lime slices and encourage people to help themselves. · Have some background music on to help create a bit of ambience and fill any initial lulls in conversations. · The meal certainly doesn’t need to be ready the moment your guests step through the door, but if there’s a nibble or two that can be passed around it will ward off hunger pangs and buy you a bit more time in the kitchen. · You absolutely don’t have to make every element of the brunch from scratch. Take inspiration from our ideas for ready-made extras and by all means pick up a store-bought dessert.

Tips for entertaining with ease · Set the table the night before. It’s a small job but it will make you feel more organised once done. · As the host, your mood sets the tone. If people arrive to find you red-faced and harried, they’re not going to relax until you do. Take a deep breath and try to exude calm energy. · Guests tend to turn up thirsty. Fill a big jug with iced water and lemon or lime slices and encourage people to help themselves. · Have some background music on to help create a bit of ambience and fill any initial lulls in conversations. · The meal certainly doesn’t need to be ready the moment your guests step through the door, but if there’s a nibble or two that can be passed around it will ward off hunger pangs and buy you a bit more time in the kitchen. · You absolutely don’t have to make every element of the brunch from scratch. Take inspiration from our ideas for ready-made extras and by all means pick up a store-bought dessert.

Tips for entertaining with ease · Set the table the night before. It’s a small job but it will make you feel more organised once done. · As the host, your mood sets the tone. If people arrive to find you red-faced and harried, they’re not going to relax until you do. Take a deep breath and try to exude calm energy. · Guests tend to turn up thirsty. Fill a big jug with iced water and lemon or lime slices and encourage people to help themselves. · Have some background music on to help create a bit of ambience and fill any initial lulls in conversations. · The meal certainly doesn’t need to be ready the moment your guests step through the door, but if there’s a nibble or two that can be passed around it will ward off hunger pangs and buy you a bit more time in the kitchen. · You absolutely don’t have to make every element of the brunch from scratch. Take inspiration from our ideas for ready-made extras and by all means pick up a store-bought dessert.

Tips for entertaining with ease · Set the table the night before. It’s a small job but it will make you feel more organised once done. · As the host, your mood sets the tone. If people arrive to find you red-faced and harried, they’re not going to relax until you do. Take a deep breath and try to exude calm energy. · Guests tend to turn up thirsty. Fill a big jug with iced water and lemon or lime slices and encourage people to help themselves. · Have some background music on to help create a bit of ambience and fill any initial lulls in conversations. · The meal certainly doesn’t need to be ready the moment your guests step through the door, but if there’s a nibble or two that can be passed around it will ward off hunger pangs and buy you a bit more time in the kitchen. · You absolutely don’t have to make every element of the brunch from scratch. Take inspiration from our ideas for ready-made extras and by all means pick up a store-bought dessert.

Tips for entertaining with ease · Set the table the night before. It’s a small job but it will make you feel more organised once done. · As the host, your mood sets the tone. If people arrive to find you red-faced and harried, they’re not going to relax until you do. Take a deep breath and try to exude calm energy. · Guests tend to turn up thirsty. Fill a big jug with iced water and lemon or lime slices and encourage people to help themselves. · Have some background music on to help create a bit of ambience and fill any initial lulls in conversations. · The meal certainly doesn’t need to be ready the moment your guests step through the door, but if there’s a nibble or two that can be passed around it will ward off hunger pangs and buy you a bit more time in the kitchen. · You absolutely don’t have to make every element of the brunch from scratch. Take inspiration from our ideas for ready-made extras and by all means pick up a store-bought dessert.

Tips for entertaining with ease · Set the table the night before. It’s a small job but it will make you feel more organised once done. · As the host, your mood sets the tone. If people arrive to find you red-faced and harried, they’re not going to relax until you do. Take a deep breath and try to exude calm energy. · Guests tend to turn up thirsty. Fill a big jug with iced water and lemon or lime slices and encourage people to help themselves. · Have some background music on to help create a bit of ambience and fill any initial lulls in conversations. · The meal certainly doesn’t need to be ready the moment your guests step through the door, but if there’s a nibble or two that can be passed around it will ward off hunger pangs and buy you a bit more time in the kitchen. · You absolutely don’t have to make every element of the brunch from scratch. Take inspiration from our ideas for ready-made extras and by all means pick up a store-bought dessert.

Tips for entertaining with ease · Set the table the night before. It’s a small job but it will make you feel more organised once done. · As the host, your mood sets the tone. If people arrive to find you red-faced and harried, they’re not going to relax until you do. Take a deep breath and try to exude calm energy. · Guests tend to turn up thirsty. Fill a big jug with iced water and lemon or lime slices and encourage people to help themselves. · Have some background music on to help create a bit of ambience and fill any initial lulls in conversations. · The meal certainly doesn’t need to be ready the moment your guests step through the door, but if there’s a nibble or two that can be passed around it will ward off hunger pangs and buy you a bit more time in the kitchen. · You absolutely don’t have to make every element of the brunch from scratch. Take inspiration from our ideas for ready-made extras and by all means pick up a store-bought dessert.

Tips for entertaining with ease · Set the table the night before. It’s a small job but it will make you feel more organised once done. · As the host, your mood sets the tone. If people arrive to find you red-faced and harried, they’re not going to relax until you do. Take a deep breath and try to exude calm energy. · Guests tend to turn up thirsty. Fill a big jug with iced water and lemon or lime slices and encourage people to help themselves. · Have some background music on to help create a bit of ambience and fill any initial lulls in conversations. · The meal certainly doesn’t need to be ready the moment your guests step through the door, but if there’s a nibble or two that can be passed around it will ward off hunger pangs and buy you a bit more time in the kitchen. · You absolutely don’t have to make every element of the brunch from scratch. Take inspiration from our ideas for ready-made extras and by all means pick up a store-bought dessert.

Tips for entertaining with ease · Set the table the night before. It’s a small job but it will make you feel more organised once done. · As the host, your mood sets the tone. If people arrive to find you red-faced and harried, they’re not going to relax until you do. Take a deep breath and try to exude calm energy. · Guests tend to turn up thirsty. Fill a big jug with iced water and lemon or lime slices and encourage people to help themselves. · Have some background music on to help create a bit of ambience and fill any initial lulls in conversations. · The meal certainly doesn’t need to be ready the moment your guests step through the door, but if there’s a nibble or two that can be passed around it will ward off hunger pangs and buy you a bit more time in the kitchen. · You absolutely don’t have to make every element of the brunch from scratch. Take inspiration from our ideas for ready-made extras and by all means pick up a store-bought dessert.

Tips for entertaining with ease · Set the table the night before. It’s a small job but it will make you feel more organised once done. · As the host, your mood sets the tone. If people arrive to find you red-faced and harried, they’re not going to relax until you do. Take a deep breath and try to exude calm energy. · Guests tend to turn up thirsty. Fill a big jug with iced water and lemon or lime slices and encourage people to help themselves. · Have some background music on to help create a bit of ambience and fill any initial lulls in conversations. · The meal certainly doesn’t need to be ready the moment your guests step through the door, but if there’s a nibble or two that can be passed around it will ward off hunger pangs and buy you a bit more time in the kitchen. · You absolutely don’t have to make every element of the brunch from scratch. Take inspiration from our ideas for ready-made extras and by all means pick up a store-bought dessert.

Tips for entertaining with ease · Set the table the night before. It’s a small job but it will make you feel more organised once done. · As the host, your mood sets the tone. If people arrive to find you red-faced and harried, they’re not going to relax until you do. Take a deep breath and try to exude calm energy. · Guests tend to turn up thirsty. Fill a big jug with iced water and lemon or lime slices and encourage people to help themselves. · Have some background music on to help create a bit of ambience and fill any initial lulls in conversations. · The meal certainly doesn’t need to be ready the moment your guests step through the door, but if there’s a nibble or two that can be passed around it will ward off hunger pangs and buy you a bit more time in the kitchen. · You absolutely don’t have to make every element of the brunch from scratch. Take inspiration from our ideas for ready-made extras and by all means pick up a store-bought dessert.

Tips for entertaining with ease · Set the table the night before. It’s a small job but it will make you feel more organised once done. · As the host, your mood sets the tone. If people arrive to find you red-faced and harried, they’re not going to relax until you do. Take a deep breath and try to exude calm energy. · Guests tend to turn up thirsty. Fill a big jug with iced water and lemon or lime slices and encourage people to help themselves. · Have some background music on to help create a bit of ambience and fill any initial lulls in conversations. · The meal certainly doesn’t need to be ready the moment your guests step through the door, but if there’s a nibble or two that can be passed around it will ward off hunger pangs and buy you a bit more time in the kitchen. · You absolutely don’t have to make every element of the brunch from scratch. Take inspiration from our ideas for ready-made extras and by all means pick up a store-bought dessert.

Tips for entertaining with ease · Set the table the night before. It’s a small job but it will make you feel more organised once done. · As the host, your mood sets the tone. If people arrive to find you red-faced and harried, they’re not going to relax until you do. Take a deep breath and try to exude calm energy. · Guests tend to turn up thirsty. Fill a big jug with iced water and lemon or lime slices and encourage people to help themselves. · Have some background music on to help create a bit of ambience and fill any initial lulls in conversations. · The meal certainly doesn’t need to be ready the moment your guests step through the door, but if there’s a nibble or two that can be passed around it will ward off hunger pangs and buy you a bit more time in the kitchen. · You absolutely don’t have to make every element of the brunch from scratch. Take inspiration from our ideas for ready-made extras and by all means pick up a store-bought dessert.

Tips for entertaining with ease · Set the table the night before. It’s a small job but it will make you feel more organised once done. · As the host, your mood sets the tone. If people arrive to find you red-faced and harried, they’re not going to relax until you do. Take a deep breath and try to exude calm energy. · Guests tend to turn up thirsty. Fill a big jug with iced water and lemon or lime slices and encourage people to help themselves. · Have some background music on to help create a bit of ambience and fill any initial lulls in conversations. · The meal certainly doesn’t need to be ready the moment your guests step through the door, but if there’s a nibble or two that can be passed around it will ward off hunger pangs and buy you a bit more time in the kitchen. · You absolutely don’t have to make every element of the brunch from scratch. Take inspiration from our ideas for ready-made extras and by all means pick up a store-bought dessert.

Tips for entertaining with ease · Set the table the night before. It’s a small job but it will make you feel more organised once done. · As the host, your mood sets the tone. If people arrive to find you red-faced and harried, they’re not going to relax until you do. Take a deep breath and try to exude calm energy. · Guests tend to turn up thirsty. Fill a big jug with iced water and lemon or lime slices and encourage people to help themselves. · Have some background music on to help create a bit of ambience and fill any initial lulls in conversations. · The meal certainly doesn’t need to be ready the moment your guests step through the door, but if there’s a nibble or two that can be passed around it will ward off hunger pangs and buy you a bit more time in the kitchen. · You absolutely don’t have to make every element of the brunch from scratch. Take inspiration from our ideas for ready-made extras and by all means pick up a store-bought dessert.

Tips for entertaining with ease · Set the table the night before. It’s a small job but it will make you feel more organised once done. · As the host, your mood sets the tone. If people arrive to find you red-faced and harried, they’re not going to relax until you do. Take a deep breath and try to exude calm energy. · Guests tend to turn up thirsty. Fill a big jug with iced water and lemon or lime slices and encourage people to help themselves. · Have some background music on to help create a bit of ambience and fill any initial lulls in conversations. · The meal certainly doesn’t need to be ready the moment your guests step through the door, but if there’s a nibble or two that can be passed around it will ward off hunger pangs and buy you a bit more time in the kitchen. · You absolutely don’t have to make every element of the brunch from scratch. Take inspiration from our ideas for ready-made extras and by all means pick up a store-bought dessert.

Points about the fast fashion industry Celine Hajjar wants everyone to know Fast fashion is responsible for up to 10 per cent of global carbon emissions

Fast fashion is responsible for 24 per cent of the world's insecticides

Synthetic fibres that make up the average garment can take hundreds of years to biodegrade

Fast fashion labour workers make 80 per cent less than the required salary to live

27 million fast fashion workers worldwide suffer from work-related illnesses and diseases

Hundreds of thousands of fast fashion labourers work without rights or protection and 80 per cent of them are women

Points about the fast fashion industry Celine Hajjar wants everyone to know Fast fashion is responsible for up to 10 per cent of global carbon emissions

Fast fashion is responsible for 24 per cent of the world's insecticides

Synthetic fibres that make up the average garment can take hundreds of years to biodegrade

Fast fashion labour workers make 80 per cent less than the required salary to live

27 million fast fashion workers worldwide suffer from work-related illnesses and diseases

Hundreds of thousands of fast fashion labourers work without rights or protection and 80 per cent of them are women

Points about the fast fashion industry Celine Hajjar wants everyone to know Fast fashion is responsible for up to 10 per cent of global carbon emissions

Fast fashion is responsible for 24 per cent of the world's insecticides

Synthetic fibres that make up the average garment can take hundreds of years to biodegrade

Fast fashion labour workers make 80 per cent less than the required salary to live

27 million fast fashion workers worldwide suffer from work-related illnesses and diseases

Hundreds of thousands of fast fashion labourers work without rights or protection and 80 per cent of them are women

Points about the fast fashion industry Celine Hajjar wants everyone to know Fast fashion is responsible for up to 10 per cent of global carbon emissions

Fast fashion is responsible for 24 per cent of the world's insecticides

Synthetic fibres that make up the average garment can take hundreds of years to biodegrade

Fast fashion labour workers make 80 per cent less than the required salary to live

27 million fast fashion workers worldwide suffer from work-related illnesses and diseases

Hundreds of thousands of fast fashion labourers work without rights or protection and 80 per cent of them are women

Points about the fast fashion industry Celine Hajjar wants everyone to know Fast fashion is responsible for up to 10 per cent of global carbon emissions

Fast fashion is responsible for 24 per cent of the world's insecticides

Synthetic fibres that make up the average garment can take hundreds of years to biodegrade

Fast fashion labour workers make 80 per cent less than the required salary to live

27 million fast fashion workers worldwide suffer from work-related illnesses and diseases

Hundreds of thousands of fast fashion labourers work without rights or protection and 80 per cent of them are women

Points about the fast fashion industry Celine Hajjar wants everyone to know Fast fashion is responsible for up to 10 per cent of global carbon emissions

Fast fashion is responsible for 24 per cent of the world's insecticides

Synthetic fibres that make up the average garment can take hundreds of years to biodegrade

Fast fashion labour workers make 80 per cent less than the required salary to live

27 million fast fashion workers worldwide suffer from work-related illnesses and diseases

Hundreds of thousands of fast fashion labourers work without rights or protection and 80 per cent of them are women

Points about the fast fashion industry Celine Hajjar wants everyone to know Fast fashion is responsible for up to 10 per cent of global carbon emissions

Fast fashion is responsible for 24 per cent of the world's insecticides

Synthetic fibres that make up the average garment can take hundreds of years to biodegrade

Fast fashion labour workers make 80 per cent less than the required salary to live

27 million fast fashion workers worldwide suffer from work-related illnesses and diseases

Hundreds of thousands of fast fashion labourers work without rights or protection and 80 per cent of them are women

Points about the fast fashion industry Celine Hajjar wants everyone to know Fast fashion is responsible for up to 10 per cent of global carbon emissions

Fast fashion is responsible for 24 per cent of the world's insecticides

Synthetic fibres that make up the average garment can take hundreds of years to biodegrade

Fast fashion labour workers make 80 per cent less than the required salary to live

27 million fast fashion workers worldwide suffer from work-related illnesses and diseases

Hundreds of thousands of fast fashion labourers work without rights or protection and 80 per cent of them are women

Points about the fast fashion industry Celine Hajjar wants everyone to know Fast fashion is responsible for up to 10 per cent of global carbon emissions

Fast fashion is responsible for 24 per cent of the world's insecticides

Synthetic fibres that make up the average garment can take hundreds of years to biodegrade

Fast fashion labour workers make 80 per cent less than the required salary to live

27 million fast fashion workers worldwide suffer from work-related illnesses and diseases

Hundreds of thousands of fast fashion labourers work without rights or protection and 80 per cent of them are women

Points about the fast fashion industry Celine Hajjar wants everyone to know Fast fashion is responsible for up to 10 per cent of global carbon emissions

Fast fashion is responsible for 24 per cent of the world's insecticides

Synthetic fibres that make up the average garment can take hundreds of years to biodegrade

Fast fashion labour workers make 80 per cent less than the required salary to live

27 million fast fashion workers worldwide suffer from work-related illnesses and diseases

Hundreds of thousands of fast fashion labourers work without rights or protection and 80 per cent of them are women

Points about the fast fashion industry Celine Hajjar wants everyone to know Fast fashion is responsible for up to 10 per cent of global carbon emissions

Fast fashion is responsible for 24 per cent of the world's insecticides

Synthetic fibres that make up the average garment can take hundreds of years to biodegrade

Fast fashion labour workers make 80 per cent less than the required salary to live

27 million fast fashion workers worldwide suffer from work-related illnesses and diseases

Hundreds of thousands of fast fashion labourers work without rights or protection and 80 per cent of them are women

Points about the fast fashion industry Celine Hajjar wants everyone to know Fast fashion is responsible for up to 10 per cent of global carbon emissions

Fast fashion is responsible for 24 per cent of the world's insecticides

Synthetic fibres that make up the average garment can take hundreds of years to biodegrade

Fast fashion labour workers make 80 per cent less than the required salary to live

27 million fast fashion workers worldwide suffer from work-related illnesses and diseases

Hundreds of thousands of fast fashion labourers work without rights or protection and 80 per cent of them are women

Points about the fast fashion industry Celine Hajjar wants everyone to know Fast fashion is responsible for up to 10 per cent of global carbon emissions

Fast fashion is responsible for 24 per cent of the world's insecticides

Synthetic fibres that make up the average garment can take hundreds of years to biodegrade

Fast fashion labour workers make 80 per cent less than the required salary to live

27 million fast fashion workers worldwide suffer from work-related illnesses and diseases

Hundreds of thousands of fast fashion labourers work without rights or protection and 80 per cent of them are women

Points about the fast fashion industry Celine Hajjar wants everyone to know Fast fashion is responsible for up to 10 per cent of global carbon emissions

Fast fashion is responsible for 24 per cent of the world's insecticides

Synthetic fibres that make up the average garment can take hundreds of years to biodegrade

Fast fashion labour workers make 80 per cent less than the required salary to live

27 million fast fashion workers worldwide suffer from work-related illnesses and diseases

Hundreds of thousands of fast fashion labourers work without rights or protection and 80 per cent of them are women

Points about the fast fashion industry Celine Hajjar wants everyone to know Fast fashion is responsible for up to 10 per cent of global carbon emissions

Fast fashion is responsible for 24 per cent of the world's insecticides

Synthetic fibres that make up the average garment can take hundreds of years to biodegrade

Fast fashion labour workers make 80 per cent less than the required salary to live

27 million fast fashion workers worldwide suffer from work-related illnesses and diseases

Hundreds of thousands of fast fashion labourers work without rights or protection and 80 per cent of them are women