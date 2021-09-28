Crete rattled by strong aftershocks a day after earthquake

Tremors of 5.3 magnitude were recorded on the Greek island on Tuesday

Neil Murphy
Sep 28, 2021

The Greek island of Crete has been hit by strong aftershocks a day after an earthquake killed one person and damaged hundreds of buildings, leaving many people homeless.

The strongest tremor on Tuesday was measured at 5.3 magnitude at 7.48am, according to the national seismology observatory in Athens.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is preparing to visit the area.

A preliminary inspection has shown about a thousand buildings were damaged in Monday's quake, which struck at a depth of just 10 kilometres.

The epicentre was near the agricultural town of Arkalochori, where a man was killed inside a church that collapsed. Nearly a dozen other people were injured.

"It was a very difficult night. We had many aftershocks ... we were awake all night," Arkalochori community head Chryssoula Kegeroglou told public broadcaster ERT.

The authorities have put up tents to host hundreds of people whose homes are deemed unsafe. Dozens of hotel rooms have also been made available.

Ms Kegeroglou said about a thousand people spent the night in tents in the outlying area.

Greece lies on a number of fault lines, and is sporadically hit by earthquakes.

The last deadly quake in the country took place on March 3 in the central town of Elassona, killing one person, injuring 10 and causing major damage.

Updated: September 28th 2021, 2:16 PM
Greece
