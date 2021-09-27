Crete earthquake: strong tremor rocks Greek island as Turkey warns of tsunami

The port of the modern city of Heraklion, Crete. Photo: Getty

Turkey issued a tsunami warning on Monday after an earthquake caused buildings to collapse in the Greek island of Crete.

A tremor with a preliminary magnitude of 5.8 struck the southern island, AP reported. There was no immediate information on damage or injuries.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake struck at 9:17am local time, with an epicenter 246 kilometres south southeast of Athens.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center and the US Geological Survey gave a preliminary magnitude of 6.0, with an epicenter seven kilometres north of the village of Thrapsano.

It is common for different seismological institutes to give varying magnitudes for an earthquake in the initial hours and days after an event.

Several aftershocks also struck the area, with the EMSC giving a preliminary magnitude of 4.6 for the strongest one.

Residents of the city of Heraklion rushed out into the streets.

Local media in Crete reported some damage, mainly with collapsing walls of old stone buildings in villages near the epicenter on the eastern part of the island.

Children were evacuated from schools.

Heraklion mayor Vassilis Lambrinos told Greek Skai television there were no immediate reports from emergency services of any injuries or severe damage.