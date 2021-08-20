Angela Merkel to meet Vladimir Putin in Russia

Angela Merkel’s visit to Moscow will be one of her last trips abroad as German Chancellor. AP

Angela Merkel will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Friday, as the German chancellor nears the end of her 15-year leadership of Germany.

The pair are set to address the crisis in Afghanistan and rapid takeover of the country by the Taliban as Europe is in line to bear the brunt of any migrant wave triggered by the collapse.

While Germany has worked to evacuate its diplomats from Afghanistan, Russia will keep its embassy open in Kabul for now and has a role as gatekeeper to Central Asia for the Afghans.

More broadly, Ms Merkel’s visit comes during a low point in the relationship between the two countries. It continues to suffer from tensions over Moscow's treatment of opposition politician Alexei Navalny and Russia's aggression towards Ukraine.

While the two leaders have long had their political differences, relations have soured in particular since the beginning of Ukraine conflict in 2014.

Other issues that are expected to arise are the disputed Nord Stream 2 pipeline and Alexander Lukashenko's repression of dissent in Belarus, as well as his government's efforts to channel migrants into EU member states Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

Regarding Mr Navalny, who is currently imprisoned in Russia, doctors in Germany said he had been poisoned last year, and Mr Navalny has blamed Russia, which denies the accusations.

“This still unresolved case of course puts great strain on our relationship to Russia,” Ms Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Wednesday. “Our demands have still not been met. You will also know that Mr Navalny is unjustly imprisoned, spends his sentence in a penal camp and that there are even new charges being raised against him. All these points weigh on the relationship between Germany and Russia.”

But, as many in the West have sought to isolate Mr Putin, Ms Merkel is among the European leaders who has managed to maintain a line of communication over the years.

Berlin has been criticised by some European countries, such as Ukraine, over the nearly completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will carry natural gas from Russia to Germany.

While the US and Germany announced a deal last month to allow its completion, critics say the pipeline threatens European energy security, heightens Russia's influence and poses risks to Ukraine and Poland in bypassing both countries.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the president of Ukraine, has described the pipeline as a “powerful weapon being given to Russia”.

Ms Merkel's Russia visit will be one of her last trips abroad as chancellor, as the 67-year-old will not run for office again in next month's national election.

Mr Putin, 68, who has been in power for more than 20 years, is Russia's longest-serving leader since Josef Stalin.

Under communism in the 1980s, he worked for the Soviet intelligence service, the KGB, in the former East Germany.