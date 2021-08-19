Wildfire burns through Greek pine forest for fourth day

A firefighter extinguishes a blaze during a wildfire in Thea about 60 kilometers north-west of Athens. AP

Hundreds of Greek and Polish firefighters, backed by more than two dozen helicopters and planes, on Thursday battled a major wildfire that has been ravaging a pine forest north-west of the Greek capital for four days.

The fire near the village of Vilia, about 60 kilometres from Athens, has already burnt through thousands of hectares and led to evacuation orders being issued for several villages in the area.

Across the country, the fire department said 55 new forest fires had broken out in the 24 hours between Wednesday evening and Thursday evening, with most tackled in their early stages.

Reinforcements were sent to the main blaze in Vilia, with 22 helicopters, including two from Russia and one from the UAE, and 11 planes providing air support to 451 firefighters and 166 vehicles.

The ground forces include 143 Polish firefighters sent to help Greece, which has been battling hundreds of wildfires this month.

The Polish firefighters will remain in the country for another two weeks, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Twitter.

The blaze burnt several houses and summer homes in the area of the village of Thea, including the home of local resident Nikolaos Loanas.

“This house that burnt to the ground is mine. I’ve had it for about 40 to 45 years and it was built through hardship, with a lot of effort, sweat and stress,” he said.

“It was 45 years’ worth of memories … My wife and I moved here when we were young, my two children grew up here, played here, had fun here, my three granddaughters liked it here.”

Greece’s wildfires come in the wake the country’s most severe heatwave in about three decades that left shrub land and forests parched.

The causes of the fires have not been officially established, although more than a dozen people have been arrested on suspicion of arson.

The blazes have stretched the country’s firefighting capabilities to the limit, leading the government to appeal for international help, including through an EU emergency response system.

About 24 European and Middle Eastern countries responded, sending planes, helicopters, vehicles and hundreds of firefighters. Most have since returned home.

“The situation we are facing is unprecedented for the country,” government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said during a press briefing.

“The fight we are waging on this front is threefold: extinguishing the fires, preventing new outbreaks, and repairing damage and compensating those affected.”

Intense heat and wildfires have also struck other Mediterranean countries.

Firefighters in France worked to contain a forest fire in the French Riviera on Tuesday and recent wildfires have killed at least 75 people in Algeria and 16 in Turkey.

Worsening drought and heat have also fuelled wildfires in the western US and in Russia’s northern Siberian region.

Scientists say there is little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving more extreme weather events.

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

What is the definition of an SME? SMEs in the UAE are defined by the number of employees, annual turnover and sector. For example, a “small company” in the services industry has six to 50 employees with a turnover of more than Dh2 million up to Dh20m, while in the manufacturing industry the requirements are 10 to 100 employees with a turnover of more than Dh3m up to Dh50m, according to Dubai SME, an agency of the Department of Economic Development. A “medium-sized company” can either have staff of 51 to 200 employees or 101 to 250 employees, and a turnover less than or equal to Dh200m or Dh250m, again depending on whether the business is in the trading, manufacturing or services sectors.

You might also like Bill Gates: How the world can end the coronavirus pandemic

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

In numbers 1,000 tonnes of waste collected daily: 800 tonnes converted into alternative fuel

150 tonnes to landfill

50 tonnes sold as scrap metal 800 tonnes of RDF replaces 500 tonnes of coal Two conveyor lines treat more than 350,000 tonnes of waste per year 25 staff on site

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

Where to Find Me by Alba Arikha

Alma Books

