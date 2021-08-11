Belarus migrant crisis spreads to Latvia and Poland

A group of illegal migrants who were detained in Vorzova, Latvia, where a state of emergency will run until November. EPA

The migrant crisis at the EU border with Belarus has spread to more countries, with Latvia and Poland both alarmed by a surge of new arrivals.

Lithuania had previously taken the brunt of a migrant wave which Belarus is accused of masterminding to retaliate against EU sanctions.

A state of emergency took effect in neighbouring Latvia on Wednesday after more than 200 people arrived in 24 hours. The number detained at the border has risen more than fourfold since August 6.

Latvia’s move allows the police and military to support border guards and use force if necessary to order illegal migrants to leave.

“The emergency regime means that the border between Latvia and Belarus will be practically closed to everybody,” said Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins.

In Poland, which also shares a border with Belarus, authorities reported 349 migrants arriving since Friday.

Polish guards said they were thought to be from Iraq or Afghanistan and the numbers arriving were at a record high.

Guards on the Belarusian border have detained 871 illegal migrants this year, up from 122 last year.

In Lithuania, where more than 4,000 people have arrived this year, Parliament voted on Tuesday to approve the construction of a border fence.

At a cost of €152 million ($178m), the barrier will be topped with razor wire and cover more than 500 kilometres of Lithuania’s border with Belarus.

"We must have a strong and reliable border with Belarus ... as soon as possible," Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite said.

Lithuania’s Parliament also voted to allow the military to patrol alongside border guards and turn back people deemed to have crossed illegally.

Those wanting to claim asylum must now do so at an official border crossing or at an embassy.

Poland gave refuge to Belarusian Olympic athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who refused to return home from the Games in Tokyo. AFP

The EU is accusing Belarus of ferrying migrants to the border to retaliate against Brussels and neighbouring countries who have sheltered opposition figures.

Lithuania is the adopted home of Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who fled her home country last year.

Poland gave refuge to Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya after she refused to return home from the Tokyo Olympics.

Western governments hit Belarus with more sanctions this week on the first anniversary of an election which was widely regarded as rigged.

The election was followed by mass protests against President Alexander Lukashenko and arrests of opposition figures.

Relations with the EU soured further when Belarus forced a commercial jet to land in Minsk and arrested the dissident journalist Roman Protasevich who was on board.

The migrant crisis has escalated tension even further, with Brussels accusing Belarus of cynically exploiting the hopes of Iraqis.

After discussions with Iraq, the EU said there had been a significant decrease in crossings after Baghdad suspended flights to Belarus.

EU ministers are to discuss the issue at a crisis meeting next week.

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

The specs: 2018 Nissan Patrol Nismo Price: base / as tested: Dh382,000 Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 428hp @ 5,800rpm Torque: 560Nm @ 3,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

