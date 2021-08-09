Firefighters battle flames for 7th day on Greek island of Evia

An elderly resident reacts as a wildfire approaches her house in the village of Gouves, on the island of Evia, Greece. Thousands of residents were evacuated by boat from Evia after wildfires hit Greece’s second biggest island. (Konstantinos Tsakalidis/Bloomberg)

Firefighters continued to try to prevent fires from reaching communities and a thick forest on the Greek island of Evia on Monday, after the flames had already destroyed “hundreds” of homes in seven days, one official said.

While most of the fires seen in the past two weeks have stabilised or receded in other parts of Greece, the situation on rugged and forested Evia was critical.

Firefighters were trying to save the villages of Kamatriades and Galatsades on Monday because “if the fire passes through there, it will end up in a thick forest that will be difficult to extinguish,” they told the Greek news agency ANA.

After the fire laid siege to one village after another in the north of the island, firefighters toiled until dawn to quench flames at Monokarya to protect the town of Istiaia, without the help of water-dousing aircraft, ANA reported.

Thick and suffocating smoke on Monday also enveloped the coastal region of Pefki, where hundreds of villagers were evacuated by sea and others regrouped, an AFP reporting team said.

Greece and neighbouring Turkey have been battling devastating fires for almost two weeks as the region suffers its worst heatwave in decades. Two people have been confirmed dead in Greece and eight in Turkey, and dozens have been admitted to hospital.

While rain brought some respite from the blazes in Turkey at the weekend, Greece continued to suffer from an intense heatwave that Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said should show even doubters the hard reality of climate change.

On Sunday, Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias warned of “another difficult night” ahead, saying that strong winds were pushing a fire towards beach villages on Evia, north-east of Athens.

Of the 650 firefighters deployed on the island — Greece's second biggest after Crete — 250 were from Serbia and Romania, supported by 11 planes and helicopters dousing flames with water during the day, according to the Greek firefighting services.

But the air support faced “serious difficulties” because of turbulence, thick smoke and limited visibility, Mr Hardalias said.

Giorgos Kelaitzidis, Evia's deputy governor, echoed many when he blasted the “insufficient forces” available to fight the fires while “the situation is critical” on the island.

He said at least 35,000 hectares of land and hundreds of homes had been burnt.

Hundreds of people have already fled the island and another 349 were taken to safety early on Sunday, the coastguard said.

In Pefki village, young people carried older people over the sand on to a ferry.

Smoke spreads over Parnitha mountain during a wildfire in the village of Ippokratios Politia, Greece.

Elsewhere, villagers joined in the battle against the flames, helping firefighters.

“We are in the hands of God,” 26-year-old Evia resident Yannis Selimis told AFP. “The state is absent. If people leave, the villages will burn for sure.”

The situation looked better elsewhere, with officials saying that fires in the south-western Peloponnese region and in a suburb north of Athens had abated. A fire on Crete was also brought under control.

But Mr Hardalias said the risk of fires reigniting was heightened.

Some 300 firefighters remained mobilised on the Peleponnese and rescue teams on Monday were still fighting flames at the foot of Mount Parnes, 30 kilometres north of Athens. These included units from Israel, Cyprus and France.

From July 29 to August 7, 56,655 hectares were burnt in Greece, according to the European Forest Fire Information System. The average area burnt over the same period between 2008 and 2020 was just 1,700 hectares.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

