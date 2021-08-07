Hundreds evacuated as wildfires rage across Greece for fifth day

Ferries have transported people from the island of Evia, near Athens

Police officers help firefighters extinguish a fire in Thrakomakedones, near Mount Parnitha, north of Athens. Louisa Gouliamaki / AFP

Nicky Harley
London
Aug 7, 2021

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from Greece after wildfires continued to rage for a fifth day in a row.

Ferries transported people from the island of Evia, east of Athens, on Saturday.

The fire on Mount Parnitha, on the outskirts of Athens, has forced the evacuation of thousands of people since late Thursday, with emergency crews facing winds and high temperatures as they battle to contain the blaze.

Wildfires have erupted in many parts of the country amid Greece's worst heatwave in more than 30 years, tearing through tens of thousands of acres of forestland, destroying homes and businesses and killing animals.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has called it a "nightmarish summer" and said the government's priority "has been, first and foremost, to protect human lives".

The government planned to reimburse people affected by the fires and would designate the burned land as areas for reforestation, he said.

More than 1,000 firefighters, including reinforcements from Cyprus, France and Israel, have been deployed to fight the fires.

Blazes on Evia, Greece's second biggest island, are scattered from one end on the Gulf of Euboea across to the other, facing the Aegean Sea.

A helicopter drops water onto a forest fire near Malakasa, north of Athens. (Photo by Louisa GOULIAMAKI / AFP)

Hundreds of people, including many elderly residents, were evacuated by ferry late on Friday from the town of Limni on Evia as flames reached the shore.

Authorities have battled more than 400 wildfires across Greece in the past 24 hours, with the biggest fronts still burning in the north of Athens, Evia and areas in the Peloponnese, including Mani, Messinia and ancient Olympia, the site of the first Olympic Games.

Massive fires have also been burning across Turkey, Italy and Russia.

In Turkey, eight people have been killed and dozens more hospitalised during 10 days of fire.

Results

Stage 5:

1. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) Team Jumbo-Visma  04:19:08

2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates  00:00:03

3. Adam Yates (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers

4. Sergio Higuita (COL) EF Education-Nippo 00:00:05

5. Joao Almeida (POR) Deceuninck-QuickStep 00:00:06

General Classification:

1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates 17:09:26

2.  Adam Yates (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers 00:00:45

3. Joao Almeida (POR) Deceuninck-QuickStep 00:01:12

4. Chris Harper (AUS) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:01:54

5. Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 00:01:56

Profile of Tarabut Gateway

Founder: Abdulla Almoayed

Based: UAE

Founded: 2017

Number of employees: 35

Sector: FinTech

Raised: $13 million

Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.

THE BIO:

Favourite holiday destination: Thailand. I go every year and I’m obsessed with the fitness camps there.

Favourite book: Born to Run by Christopher McDougall. It’s an amazing story about barefoot running.

Favourite film: A League of their Own. I used to love watching it in my granny’s house when I was seven.

Personal motto: Believe it and you can achieve it.

Results

6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: Barack Beach, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer).

7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Way Of Wisdom, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar.

7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,900m

Winner: Woodditton, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash.

8.15pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Secret Trade, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe.

8.50pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Mark Of Approval, Antonio Fresu, Mahmood Hussain.

9.25pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Tradesman, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

THE SPECS

Engine: 3.5-litre V6
Transmission: six-speed manual
Power: 325bhp
Torque: 370Nm
Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds
Price: Dh230,000
On sale: now

UAE finals day

Friday, April 13
Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City

3pm, UAE Conference: Dubai Tigers v Sharjah Wanderers
6.30pm, UAE Premiership: Dubai Exiles v Abu Dhabi Harlequins

