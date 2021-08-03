Nato and EU join condemnation of tanker attack blamed on Iran

US and French warships in formation in the Arabian Sea, where the MV Mercer Street came under attack. AFP

Nato and the EU have joined the condemnation of the deadly attack on an oil tanker blamed on Iran by world powers.

A British and a Romanian national were killed in the suspected drone attack in the Arabian Sea.

After the UK and US pointed the finger at Tehran, a Nato spokesman said the alliance was concerned by Iran’s “destabilising actions” in the region.

“We join allies in strongly condemning the recent fatal attack on the MV Mercer Street,” the spokesman said.

“Freedom of navigation is vital for all Nato allies, and must be upheld in accordance with international law.”

Welcoming Nato's comments, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: "We believe this was a deliberate, targeted attack by Iran – it must end its destabilising actions immediately."

Brussels called for an independent investigation into the attack, which took place off the coast of Oman on Thursday.

“Such acts contrary to the security and freedom of navigation in the region are unacceptable,” European Commission spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said.

“All parties concerned must avoid all actions that could undermine peace and regional stability.”

Iran denied responsibility for the attack against a vessel linked to prominent Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer.

The Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned tanker was managed by the Israeli-owned company Zodiac Maritime, whose chairman is Mr Ofer.

The attack happened amid protracted negotiations on a revival of the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, which the US abandoned in 2018.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week that the talks could not go on forever but that Washington was prepared to continue.

After the Mercer Street incident, he said Washington would seek a collective response and accused Iran of acting with “tremendous irresponsibility”.

He said it followed a “pattern of attacks and other belligerent behaviour” by Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said his country was capable of responding alone if necessary. He said Israel had shared intelligence with the US, Britain and others tying Iran to the attack.

“Iran already knows the price we exact when someone threatens our security,” he said.

“The Iranians need to understand that it is impossible to sit placidly in Tehran and ignite the entire Middle East from there. That's over."

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km Price: From Dh796,600 On sale: now

RESULT Chelsea 2 Willian 13' Ross Barkley 64' Liverpool 0

Saudi National Day Why the UAE has many reasons to celebrate its closest friend and ally

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Titan Sports Academy: Programmes: Judo, wrestling, kick-boxing, muay thai, taekwondo and various summer camps Location: Inside Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi, UAE Telephone: +971 50 220 0326

The biog Hometown: Cairo Age: 37 Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

Tips for taking the metro - set out well ahead of time - make sure you have at least Dh15 on you Nol card, as there could be big queues for top-up machines - enter the right cabin. The train may be too busy to move between carriages once you're on - don't carry too much luggage and tuck it under a seat to make room for fellow passengers

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

