US vows 'collective response' to Iran after 'Mercer' tanker attack

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday pledged a “collective response” to the attack on the MV Mercer Street that he said was carried out by the Iranian government.
Mr Blinken, speaking at the State Department, announced that the US is co-ordinating with countries affiliated with the ship to determine a response.
“We are in very close contact, in co-ordination with the United Kingdom, Israel, Romania and other countries,” he said. “There will be a collective response."
He reiterated US confidence that Iran was behind the attack in the Arabian Sea last week and called Tehran's behaviour “tremendously irresponsible".
“We have seen a series of actions taken by Iran over many months, including against shipping, so I am not sure this particular action is anything new," he said.
"What it does say is that Iran continues to act with tremendous irresponsibility when it comes to, in this instance, threats to navigation, to commerce, to innocent sailors who are simply engaged in commercial transit in international waters.”
The company that owns the Mercer belongs to Israeli tycoon Eyal Ofer.
Tehran has denied involvement in the attack in which two crew members – a Briton and a Romanian − were killed.
- Choose cars with GCC specifications
- Get a service history for cars less than five years old
- Don’t go cheap on the inspection
- Check for oil leaks
- Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model
- Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre
- Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month
- Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred
- If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell
Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com
