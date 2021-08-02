US vows 'collective response' to Iran after 'Mercer' tanker attack

Blinken says Iranian government is showing 'tremendous irresponsibility' by carrying out such attacks

The US secretary of state announced that the US is co-ordinating with countries affiliated with the ship in determining a response. US Navy/AFP/XGTY

Joyce Karam
Aug 2, 2021

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday pledged a “collective response” to the attack on the MV Mercer Street that he said was carried out by the Iranian government.

Mr Blinken, speaking at the State Department, announced that the US is co-ordinating with countries affiliated with the ship to determine a response.

“We are in very close contact, in co-ordination with the United Kingdom, Israel, Romania and other countries,” he said. “There will be a collective response."

He reiterated US confidence that Iran was behind the attack in the Arabian Sea last week and called Tehran's behaviour “tremendously irresponsible".

“We have seen a series of actions taken by Iran over many months, including against shipping, so I am not sure this particular action is anything new," he said.

"What it does say is that Iran continues to act with tremendous irresponsibility when it comes to, in this instance, threats to navigation, to commerce, to innocent sailors who are simply engaged in commercial transit in international waters.”

The company that owns the Mercer belongs to Israeli tycoon Eyal Ofer.

Tehran has denied involvement in the attack in which two crew members – a Briton and a Romanian − were killed.

