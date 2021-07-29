Forest fires rage near Turkish resorts, killing four

Smoke above the coastal resort of Marmaris as forest fires erupt across Turkey's coast on Thursday. Monica Fox Elenbaas/via Reuters

Four people were reported dead on Thursday and more than 180 injured as thousands of firefighters battled huge blazes spreading across the Mediterranean resort regions of Turkey's southern coast.

Officials also launched an investigation into suspicions that the fires that broke out on Wednesday in four locations to the east of tourist city Antalya were the result of arson.

Turkey's disaster and emergencies office said three people were killed, including an 82-year-old who lived alone.

The NTV channel later said a man, 25, died in Marmaris while trying to help.

The fires began across a sparsely populated region about 75 kilometres east of Antalya, a resort especially popular with Russian and other Eastern European tourists.

But they were creeping closer Thursday to sandy beaches dotted with hotels and resorts.

Images on social media and Turkish TV showed residents jumping out of their cars and running for their lives through smoke-filled streets lit up by orange flames.

The heavy clouds of smoke turned the sky dark orange over a beachfront hotel complex in the town of Manavgat.

At least 183 people were admitted to hospital.

Agriculture Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said a hotel was being evacuated near the tourist city of Bodrum, about 300km west of Antalya, as new fires broke out across the southern coast.

The fires were raging with temperatures approaching 40°C and wind gusts of 50kph.

But Antalya Mayor Muhittin Bocek said he suspected foul play because the fires started in four places at once.

"This suggests an arson attack but we do not have clear information about that at this stage," Mr Bocek said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said an investigation had been launched.

The Russian embassy said Moscow had sent three giant firefighting aircraft to dump fire retardant on the burning forests to contain the flames.

Greece's Foreign Minister, Nikos Dendias, told his Turkish peer that Greece, whose ties with its neighbour are tense, was "ready to help if needed", the Turkish ministry said.

Azerbaijan also offered help.

More than 4,000 Turkish firefighters had been sent across the region to help contain the damage and search for people needing help.

On Thursday they rescued 10 people who were stranded on a boat in a lake that was surrounded by burning forest.

"All of the state's means have been mobilised," Environment Minister Murat Kurum said. "All our teams are in the field."

