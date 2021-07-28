Dozens hurt in forest fire near Turkish resort

Smoke from the forest fire around Manavgat, 75km east of the resort city of Antalya, Turkey, on Wednesday. Reuters

Dozens of people were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation and three for burns on Wednesday, as a forest fire ravaged communities near a Mediterranean tourist resort in the south of Turkey.

Footage on social media and Turkish TV showed rescuers dumping fire retardant from helicopters on burning buildings and fields in and around the coastal town of Manavgat.

"All necessary support will be given to our citizens who have suffered from the fire," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Mr Erdogan said an investigation had been launched into the cause of the blaze.

Read more Italy asks European countries for firefighting planes to tame Sardinia fires

Turkish media said 62 people, mainly locals overcome with smoke and the three burns victims, were taken to hospital.

Hundreds of forestry workers, aided by helicopters and a plane, tried to bring the fire under control.

Local officials said four districts of the town were evacuated and the fire was partially under control.

"It's an unbelievably bad sight," Manavgat Mayor Sukru Sozen told CNN Turk.

It was not immediately clear how many people were affected, but NTV television said 20 buildings housing about 500 people had burnt down in one part of the town.

The Anadolu state news agency denied initial reports that a local hospital had been evacuated as a precaution.

Thick plumes of black smoke shot up into the sky about 75 kilometres east of the Turkish resort city of Antalya.

The coastal region around Antalya is a popular summer resort destination for European tourists, especially those from Russia and parts of eastern Europe.

Antalya Mayor Muhittin Bocek said the fire posed no risk to the resort area.

"Thankfully, we have had no loss of life," Mr Bocek told NTV television. Flames appeared to have erupted at four locations at once, he added.

"This suggests an arson attack but we do not have clear information about that at this stage."

Turkish Agriculture Minister Bekir Pakdemirli confirmed that fires had started in four locations, but said it was premature to say what had caused the blaze.

Winds of up to 50kph were fanning the flames, Mr Pakdemirli said.

"Our job now is to fight the fire," he said. "There will be an investigation and the causes will be determined later."

